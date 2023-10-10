The best laptop deals for October Prime Day

Amazon’s fall Prime Day event is underway, for more deals we recommend across all categories, check out our full roundup here.
For this fall Prime Day event, laptops of all shapes and sizes are on sale. If you’re looking for a good bargain but aren’t sure where to start, we’ve filtered out all of the best options for you to consider. Most of the best deals are at Amazon itself today, but there are a few gems at other retailers and we’ve included them here too.
If you want to learn more about our top picks, check out our guide to the best laptops you can buy.
Apple MacBook deals
13-inch MacBook Air with M2 (2022)
The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging. Read our review.
2020 MacBook Air with M1 (256GB)
The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).
- The recently released MacBook Air 15 is down to $1,049 from its standard price of $1,299. This is one of the best 15-inch laptops you can buy, sporting a gorgeous 15-inch screen, an excellent keyboard, and outstanding battery life. Read our review.
Razer Blade deals
The Razer Blade 14 is a heavy-duty gaming laptop in a light, portable chassis. It features a Ryzen and GeForce RTX GPUs, along with a vibrant RGB keyboard.
Microsoft Surface deals
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a thin, lightweight laptop with a 3:2 display and a number of color options. All models have 12th Gen Intel processors.
Dell deals
Dell XPS 13
Dell’s XPS 13 is the ultimate execution on the traditional thin-and-light clamshell laptop design. It’s sleek and compact, has a great keyboard and trackpad, and has excellent performance.
Other budget picks
- Acer’s Aspire 5 is on sale for $299, a 21 percent discount from its standard price of $379.99. With a full number pad, plenty of ports, and upgradable RAM and storage, this is a decent option if you’re looking to buy a laptop for less than $300. Read our review.
- The OLED HP Pavilion Plus is currently going for just $1,074.99, down from $1,299.99. While on the pricier side, the Pavilion Plus offers a solid combination of power and advanced video conferencing features that is hard to find in a laptop at its size and price. Read our review.
- Lenovo’s Legion 5i Pro, usually $1,599.99, is down to an attractive price of $1,249.99. The 5i is consistently one of our favorite gaming laptops, bringing stellar build quality and great performance at a price that’s very affordable (as gaming laptops go). Read our review.