The best laptop deals for October Prime Day

From budget to premium, we’ve dug through the deals and pulled out the very best Prime Day has to offer.

By Monica Chin, a senior reviewer covering laptops and other gadgets. Monica was a writer for Tom's Guide and Business Insider before joining The Verge in 2020.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Best Laptop 2023: A top down view of the MacBook Air 15’s keyboard deck.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Amazon’s fall Prime Day event is underway, for more deals we recommend across all categories, check out our full roundup here.

For this fall Prime Day event, laptops of all shapes and sizes are on sale. If you’re looking for a good bargain but aren’t sure where to start, we’ve filtered out all of the best options for you to consider. Most of the best deals are at Amazon itself today, but there are a few gems at other retailers and we’ve included them here too.

If you want to learn more about our top picks, check out our guide to the best laptops you can buy.

Apple MacBook deals

The M2 MacBook Air is opened, facing the camera. Its display is on, showcasing a psychedelic purple and black wallpaper created by The Verge’s art and illustration team.

13-inch MacBook Air with M2 (2022)

$109918% off
$899

The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging. Read our review.

$899 at Best Buy (256GB)$1199 at Best Buy (512GB)
The MacBook Air is the most impressive laptop I’ve used in years

2020 MacBook Air with M1 (256GB)

$99925% off
$750

The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

$750 at Amazon
  • The recently released MacBook Air 15 is down to $1,049 from its standard price of $1,299. This is one of the best 15-inch laptops you can buy, sporting a gorgeous 15-inch screen, an excellent keyboard, and outstanding battery life. Read our review.

Razer Blade deals

Razer Blade 14 (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX)

$350043% off
$2000

The Razer Blade 14 is a heavy-duty gaming laptop in a light, portable chassis. It features a Ryzen and GeForce RTX GPUs, along with a vibrant RGB keyboard.

$2000 at Razer

Microsoft Surface deals

The Surface Laptop 5 half open on a gridded table with post-it notes in the background.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (8GB / 256GB / Intel Evo i5)

$100013% off
$872

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a thin, lightweight laptop with a 3:2 display and a number of color options. All models have 12th Gen Intel processors.

$872 at Amazon

Dell deals

The Dell XPS 13 seen from the front, displaying a desktop background with three bubbles.

Dell XPS 13

$79925% off
$599

Dell’s XPS 13 is the ultimate execution on the traditional thin-and-light clamshell laptop design. It’s sleek and compact, has a great keyboard and trackpad, and has excellent performance.

$599 at Dell

Other budget picks

  • Acer’s Aspire 5 is on sale for $299, a 21 percent discount from its standard price of $379.99. With a full number pad, plenty of ports, and upgradable RAM and storage, this is a decent option if you’re looking to buy a laptop for less than $300. Read our review.
  • The OLED HP Pavilion Plus is currently going for just $1,074.99, down from $1,299.99. While on the pricier side, the Pavilion Plus offers a solid combination of power and advanced video conferencing features that is hard to find in a laptop at its size and price. Read our review.
  • Lenovo’s Legion 5i Pro, usually $1,599.99, is down to an attractive price of $1,249.99. The 5i is consistently one of our favorite gaming laptops, bringing stellar build quality and great performance at a price that’s very affordable (as gaming laptops go). Read our review.

