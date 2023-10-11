The Halloween 2023 StoryScream: things to play and watch this spooky season

October is a time for spooky things, and you can’t really go wrong with the classics: watching some Friday the 13th or playing a little Silent Hill. But every year, there’s also a steady stream of new horror that sometimes gets overlooked, whether it’s a movie, game, or TV show. Here, we’ve collected some of the most interesting releases so far in 2023, from streaming movies destined to become cult hits to a surprisingly large number of big-budget horror game remakes. If you’re looking for something outside of the classic Halloween canon to watch or play in October — or anytime, really — here are some good places to start.