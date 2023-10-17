Netflix’s Geeked Week 2023 is coming in hot

Netflix’s annual multiday Geeked Week virtual showcase has always been meant to get viewers hyped out of their minds over promising glimpses of all the new projects coming down the pipeline, and looking at the lineup for this year’s presentation, the streamer has more than a few promising things locked, loaded, and ready to send the internet into a tizzy.

Ahead of Geeked Week 2023’s launch on November 6th (which Netflix insists on referring to as “Stranger Things Day”), the streamer has just released a flashy new promo teasing a number of the upcoming shows and movies fans will get sneak peeks of.