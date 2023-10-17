Netflix’s Geeked Week 2023 is coming in hot

Netflix’s annual multiday Geeked Week virtual showcase has always been meant to get viewers hyped out of their minds over promising glimpses of all the new projects coming down the pipeline, and looking at the lineup for this year’s presentation, the streamer has more than a few promising things locked, loaded, and ready to send the internet into a tizzy.
Ahead of Geeked Week 2023’s launch on November 6th (which Netflix insists on referring to as “Stranger Things Day”), the streamer has just released a flashy new promo teasing a number of the upcoming shows and movies fans will get sneak peeks of.
Along with updates on shows that have already premiered like One Piece, The Umbrella Academy, and The Dragon Prince, Geeked Week ’23 is also bringing fresh looks at Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Netflix’s live-action adaptations of 3 Body Problem and Avatar: The Last Airbender as well as updates on Devil May Cry, Rebel Moon, and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.
While Netflix has previously programmed each day of Geeked Week around different themes, this year’s presentation sounds like it’s going to be a bit more of a freewheeling mix of “debuts, news, first looks, behind-the-scenes secrets, merch drops, and more fun surprises.” Netflix would probably prefer you stay tuned for the entire week, but chances are that you can expect some of the bigger updates to drop pretty swiftly once Geeked Week 2023 starts in early November.