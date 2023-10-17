Across the Spider-Verse hits Netflix this October

While it’s still not clear when we’ll get a chance to see Sony’s much-anticipated third Spider-Verse animated film on the big screen, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is making its way to Netflix this fall.
Deadline reports that following its monstrous $690 million worldwide theatrical run, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to hit Netflix in the US on October 31st, just a few days after the premiere of Big Mouth’s seventh season. Earlier this year, Sony pushed back the release dates for a number of its upcoming features like Kraven the Hunter and a Ghostbusters: Afterlife follow-up, and the studio took Beyond the Spider-Verse — Across the Spider-Verse’s sequel — off its list of scheduled releases entirely.
With the SAG-AFTRA still striking for a new labor contract, there’s no telling when production on Beyond the Spider-Verse might be able to begin again, but in the meantime, it’s about to get much easier to see and appreciate its predecessor whenever the mood strikes you.