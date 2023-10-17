Skip to main content
Across the Spider-Verse hits Netflix this October

Sony’s second Spider-Verse movie will make its Netflix debut just in time for Halloween.

By Charles Pulliam-Moore, a reporter focusing on film, TV, and pop culture. Before The Verge, he wrote about comic books, labor, race, and more at io9 and Gizmodo for almost five years.

A close up shot of a boy in a form-fitting black superhero costume and matching match adorned with large, oval-shaped, reflective eyes in which you can see a similarly-suited man reaching out to attack. To the boy’s right is a girl in a similar suite costume accented with a hood.
Image: Sony

While it’s still not clear when we’ll get a chance to see Sony’s much-anticipated third Spider-Verse animated film on the big screen, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is making its way to Netflix this fall.

Deadline reports that following its monstrous $690 million worldwide theatrical run, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to hit Netflix in the US on October 31st, just a few days after the premiere of Big Mouth’s seventh season. Earlier this year, Sony pushed back the release dates for a number of its upcoming features like Kraven the Hunter and a Ghostbusters: Afterlife follow-up, and the studio took Beyond the Spider-Verse — Across the Spider-Verse’s sequel — off its list of scheduled releases entirely.

With the SAG-AFTRA still striking for a new labor contract, there’s no telling when production on Beyond the Spider-Verse might be able to begin again, but in the meantime, it’s about to get much easier to see and appreciate its predecessor whenever the mood strikes you.

