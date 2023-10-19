Amazon has renewed Gen V for a sophomore season

As invested as Amazon has been in its adaptation of The Boys, it always seemed like a given that the series’ new spinoff, Gen V, would be coming back for a second season following its debut last month. But just in case there was any doubt, Amazon’s just made Gen V’s sophomore year official.

This afternoon, ahead of Gen V’s season 1 finale this November, Amazon announced that it has renewed Gen V for a second season. In a statement about the renewal, Amazon MGM Studios TV head Vernon Sanders described producing Gen V as “an incredible journey” and pointed to showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters’ desire to push boundaries as sources of the show’s success.

“Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped Gen V become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries,” Sanders said. “Gen V is Prime Video’s most acquisitive new original series of 2023, and we’re excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from Gen V to our customers.”