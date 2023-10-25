Here’s your first look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater gameplay

Fresh off the launch of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Konami is showing off a new look at the next major entry in the series. The previously announced remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 — which now has the fancy name Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater — was revealed mostly via a CG trailer. But the latest trailer is an “in-engine” look at the game, providing an early glimpse at the gameplay. It’s short, but it has much of what you’d expect: sneaking around in swamps, climbing along ledges, and lots of takedowns from behind. The game is being built using Unreal Engine 5.
Delta — yes, that’s how it’s pronounced — still doesn’t have a release date, but it’s coming to the PS5, Xbox, and PC. Series creator Hideo Kojima isn’t involved in the new version (though he seems plenty busy with Death Stranding 2). In the meantime, you could always try to smell like the game.