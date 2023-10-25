Here’s your first look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater gameplay

Fresh off the launch of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Konami is showing off a new look at the next major entry in the series. The previously announced remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 — which now has the fancy name Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater — was revealed mostly via a CG trailer. But the latest trailer is an “in-engine” look at the game, providing an early glimpse at the gameplay. It’s short, but it has much of what you’d expect: sneaking around in swamps, climbing along ledges, and lots of takedowns from behind. The game is being built using Unreal Engine 5.