The Verge’s 2023 home tech holiday gift guide

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini (two-pack) Want to add some smarts to your home without spending a fortune on a so-called “connected” appliance? Meross' compact Wi-Fi plugs can turn traditional lamps, fans, coffee makers, and other gadgets into smart ones, so your giftee can use their voice to turn off the holiday lights at night and wake up to a freshly brewed cup of coffee in the morning.

Price: $18.99+ Amazon Meross

Tsuki Usagi Jirushi Slim Pot The Tsuki Usagi Jirushi Slim Pot is an enamel kettle with a long, slim spout that lets you easily control the pour of hot water when making coffee and tea at home. Handmade in Japan, it’s a beautiful kettle that’ll add an elegant touch to any kitchen, whether you opt for the muted black vessel or something a little more splashy.

Price: $48.20+ Amazon Abode New York Zakka

PetSafe Smart Feed Our furry friends are the lights of our lives, but they also require a lot of work. For the busy bee always on the go, PetSafe’s Wi-Fi-enabled pet feeder can lighten the load. You can schedule the feeder to automatically feed your cat or dog the exact portions they need when they need them or whenever you’d like using either your phone or Amazon Alexa.

Price: $124.95+ Amazon Chewy PetSafe

Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer Wouldn’t it be cool if you could click a button and, voila, dinner’s ready! Tovala’s Smart Oven Air Fryer sort of lets you do that. Thanks to its accompanying meal kit service and built-in QR code scanner, the oven can whip up tandoori spiced chicken, a Korean BBQ salmon bowl, and other tasty meals in just under 20 minutes. It can also scan store-bought groceries, though it pairs best with Tovala’s meal kits.

Price: $199.99+ Amazon Tovala

2022 Samsung The Frame (55-inch) It’s not every day you come across a TV that can moonlight as a painting, but that’s the beauty of Samsung’s The Frame. When idle, the TV’s anti-glare matte display can showcase a selection of artwork, whether it be your own stills or the renowned irises of Vincent van Gogh. At the same time, it’s an impressive 4K set with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Alexa and Google Assistant.

Price: $1,499.99 Best Buy Samsung

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute Dyson’s most robust cordless vacuum features a HEPA filtration system, illumination technology that exposes hidden dust, advanced suction capabilities, and an impressive run time of up to 70 minutes. This model transforms into a handheld cleaner with the integrated dusting and crevice tool, making it a versatile cleaning solution. Available in an exclusive Prussian blue and copper color, only from Dyson.

Price: $949.99 Dyson

Amazon Smart Thermostat Baby, it’s cold outside, but Amazon’s Smart Thermostat can keep your loved ones warm throughout the winter. The Alexa-enabled smart thermostat can do so effortlessly, too, since it can adapt to their habits over time and automatically adjust the temperature based on whether they’re home or awake, thus saving them money on their energy bill.

Price: $79.99 Amazon Best Buy The Home Depot

Spark Joy All the cool gadgets in the world won’t make a house feel homey if it’s an absolute mess. In Spark Joy, organizational guru Marie Kondo presents step-by-step illustrations that guide readers through decluttering everything from socks to digital photos. She also offers decorating and organizational tips, helping readers decide which items to give away based on whether they — you guessed it — spark joy.

Price: $11.09+ Amazon Target Barnes & Noble

Symfonisk picture frame Ikea’s Symfonisk picture frame isn’t just a pretty piece of wall decor — it’s a Sonos-connected smart speaker that delivers solid sound for the price. The unusual collab is the perfect gift for audiophiles and art lovers alike as well as anyone looking to add a unique touch to their home or save a little space.

Price: $259.99

Super Mario Question Mark Block Light-Up Alarm Clock Just because everyone else uses their phone as an alarm doesn’t mean your giftee should, especially given all that blue light can wreak havoc on their sleep cycle. Pottery Barn’s Mario-themed alarm clock isn’t exactly traditional; however, it does offer a few basic tidbits of information and a snooze button. It even plays the Super Mario Bros. theme song when it’s time to wake up.

Price: $49 Pottery Barn Teen

Ring Alarm Pro (eight-piece kit) If your giftee is just setting up their smart home, the Ring Alarm Pro offers everything they need to do so. Along with a base station that doubles as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi router, the eight-piece security system includes a contact sensor, a motion detector, and even a Z-Wave range extender that can reach sensors further away.

Price: $299.99 Amazon Best Buy The Home Depot

Hamilton Beach FlexCut Electric Can Opener If you want to quickly take the joy out of cooking, try opening a can of cranberry sauce with a manual can opener. It can be a tricky process, which is why Hamilton Beach’s FlexCut is such a lifesaver. The rechargeable, cordless can opener is easy to operate and can quickly slice through even a 120-ounce container, making it a good gift for any budding chef.

Price: $24.96 Amazon Walmart

Blink Video Doorbell You can help your loved ones protect their packages from would-be porch pirates with the Blink Video Doorbell. The battery-powered buzzer doesn’t require any ongoing fees and nails the basics, with support for motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and Amazon Alexa.

Price: $59.99 Amazon Best Buy Target

Amazon Echo Show 15 Amazon’s Echo Show 15 is a gift that can do a little bit of everything. The 15.6-inch Alexa-enabled smart display can function as a bulletin board for displaying to-do lists and calendars as well as a digital photo frame for showcasing art and family photos. Hell, it even works as a 1080p TV, letting you binge The Great British Bake Off while you concoct a creation of your own.

Price: $279.98 Amazon Best Buy Target

Govee LED Strip Light M1 Matter From brightening up a drab staircase railing to electrifying parties with colorful lighting that pulses to the beat of your own music, Govee’s LED Strip Light M1 can give everything that extra oomph. The tunable, ultrabright LED lights are also Matter-ready, so you can use them with Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and any other Matter-compatible platform.

Price: $44.99+ Amazon Govee

Marsno meat thermometer Any gadget that can shorten the time between cooking and eating is a winner in my book. Marsno’s instant-read thermometer can accurately measure the temperature of your turkey or holiday ham in seconds, allowing you to begin feasting even faster. It also conveniently comes with a bottle opener, so you don’t have to waste time digging through your junk drawer every time you need to crack a bottle.

Price: $12.99 Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop With its semicircular shape and vibrant colors, Amazon’s latest smart speaker can make any room pop. The tiny speaker is nearly as capable as other Echo devices, so you can use it to play music and podcasts, control various smart home gadgets, and carry out other Alexa-enabled tasks. It even works as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender, just like Amazon’s newest Echo Dot.

Price: $39.99 Amazon Best Buy Target

W&P The Popper W&P’s The Popper brings the beloved movie theater experience we all know and love home. The reusable, dishwasher-safe bowl makes it quick and easy to cook up enough popcorn for two people via the microwave, and it comes with a lid that doubles as a measuring cup. Plus, the bowl flattens so you can easily store it in your cupboard, no matter how cramped it is.

Price: $25 Amazon Nordstrom W&P

Yale Assure Lock 2 With the Yale Assure Lock 2, your loved ones will never have to worry about forgetting to lock the door, locking themselves out, or hiding a key under some precarious rock. The battery-powered Bluetooth lock lets them control their door via their phone or Siri thanks to its support for Apple Home, and it features a handy keypad with an auto-unlock feature for when they approach.

Price: $136.01+ Amazon Best Buy The Home Depot

Twinkly Candies Stars Twinkly’s star-shaped smart lights give you a quick means for adding a touch of magic to your Christmas tree — or any tree, really. The USB-C string lights offer a variety of scenes, music syncing, and an array of other table-stakes features; however, it’s the fact you can control each LED individually with Twinkly’s AR mapping feature that really makes them, ahem, shine.

Price: $49.99 Amazon Best Buy Twinkly

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Nobody likes cleaning, but with the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro, it’s easy to get out of the way. The powerful robot vacuum features an oscillating mop, voice controls, a big bin, and digital keep-out zones, letting you easily flag areas you want it to avoid. Plus, it can avoid obstacles over an inch tall, which is impressive for a budget-friendly robovac.

Price: $179.99+ Amazon Walmart

Google Nest WiFi Pro You can’t have a smart home without reliable Wi-Fi. Thankfully, Google’s newer Nest WiFi Pro lacks subscription fees and provides up to 2,200 square feet of coverage per unit, making it a good choice if you have less than gigabit speeds. The shiny mesh routers also support Wi-Fi 6E, Matter, and Thread, allowing you to futureproof your home for years to come.

Price: $199.99 Amazon Best Buy Target

Google Pixel Tablet The Google Pixel Tablet is a lot of things. As an 11-inch tablet, you can use it to stream shows, take notes, and control various smart home gadgets. When placed on the included speaker dock, however, the well-built slate transforms into an ad hoc smart display and digital picture frame, one that automatically updates as you share more photos.

Price: $499 Amazon Best Buy Target

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller With Rachio’s smart sprinkler controller, you can easily schedule when your sprinklers run while ensuring each and every plant in your garden gets just the right amount of water. The useful gadget can even help you save some money (and the planet!) as it automatically stops your irrigation from running before, during, or after rainstorms.

Price: $129.99+ Amazon The Home Depot

Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Smarter Kit Posters are boring, but Nanoleaf’s Shapes Mini Triangles? Not so much. Each one of the ten modular light panels can display millions of colors and sync with your music, rendering them a great piece of accent lighting. The Alexa-compatible panels can also mirror the colors on your TV or monitor, letting you add an extra level of immersion to whatever you're watching.

Price: $99.99 Amazon Best Buy Nanoleaf

Anker 351 Power Strip Every smart home needs at least a couple of outlets to power up what is likely an arsenal of gadgets. Fortunately, Anker’s 351 Power Strip is a single surge-protected strip that provides 12 AC outlets, a 20W USB-C port, and a pair of USB-A ports, so you can power everything from your TV and smart display to that behemoth OLED monitor in your home office.

Price: $21.99+ Amazon Anker

Clear Gems Wallflowers Scent Control This nightlight-themed fragrance plug makes it easy to get into a festive mood, allowing you to fill your home with the scent of fresh-baked holiday treats, peppermint, and even pumpkin for up to a month at a time. You can also swap in non-holiday fragrances like eucalyptus or lavender throughout the rest of the year, just in case you want to give your bathroom those relaxing spa vibes.

Price: $16.95 Bath & Body Works

Cruz BlenderCap If you thought Nutribullets were convenient, get a load of the Cruz’s battery-powered BlenderCap. The portable, 500W USB-C blender can screw onto most wide-mouth bottles — including those from Hydro Flask, Nalgene, and Yeti — allowing you to churn ice cream, frozen fruit, and other delectable goodies while at home or on the go.

Price: $129 Cruz

Le Mini Round Flowers are a classic piece of home decor that can make each room feel fresh and inviting. Most die quickly, however, which is what makes Venus et Fleur’s so attractive. The colorful roses can last up to a year, while their scent will perfume your home for up to a month. They’re also gorgeous, arriving at your home in a slick hat box-inspired round box.

Price: $44+ Nordstrom Neiman Marcus Venus Et Fleur