How to connect a Nest Thermostat to Apple Home through Matter

The Nest Thermostat is one of the only smart thermostats that works with the new smart home standard, Matter (see sidebar). This means you can finally add it to Apple Home natively and control it with voice commands using Siri and Apple Home automations. It is also compatible with any other Matter smart home platform, including Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings, although those platforms were already supported by the device through cloud integrations.

Adding the thermostat to Apple Home through Matter is straightforward. Here, I’ll walk you through the process. All you’ll need is a Nest Thermostat and an Apple Home Matter controller — such as a HomePod or Apple TV.

Note that this guide only applies to the Nest Thermostat 2020, not the Nest Thermostat E or Nest Learning Thermostat. Currently, neither of those works with Matter. If you haven’t set up your thermostat yet, we have a guide on how to install a Nest Thermostat.

The Nest Thermostat is Matter compatible and can be linked to any Matter smart home platform.

Open the Google Home App on your iPhone or iPad (running iOS 16.4 or higher).

Tap on Devices and navigate to your Nest Thermostat.

and navigate to your Nest Thermostat. Tap on the settings icon .

. Tap Linked Matter apps & services .

. Tap Link apps & service .

. Copy the pairing code that appears, and open the Apple Home app on your phone.

Tap + in the top-right corner and choose Add Accessory from the drop-down menu.

in the top-right corner and choose from the drop-down menu. In the Add Accessory dialogue box that appears asking you to scan a code, tap more options .

dialogue box that appears asking you to scan a code, tap . Tap Google Nest Thermostat in the list of accessories that appear. (If it doesn’t show up, tap My Accessory isn’t Shown Here and then tap Enter code .)

in the list of accessories that appear. (If it doesn’t show up, tap and then tap .) Paste the code you copied into the Setup Code dialogue box that appears.

dialogue box that appears. Tap Continue .

. Choose a room to add the thermostat to.

Name the thermostat.

1 / 6 In settings for the Nest Thermostat in the Google Home app, tap on Linked Matter apps & services to generate a Matter code.

You can now control the Nest Thermostat in Apple Home and / or Google Home. You can also add it to Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, or any other Matter-compatible smart home ecosystem by following the same steps. You will need a Matter controller from that platform (such as an Amazon Echo smart speaker or Samsung SmartThings Hub), and you will use the platform’s app rather than Apple Home.

Photography and screenshots by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge