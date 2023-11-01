The Verge’s Guide to Black Friday 2023

Let’s face it — Black Friday is no longer reserved for the day following Thanksgiving. What was often considered the single busiest shopping day of the year has evolved into something more expansive post-pandemic, with numerous retailers kicking off their holiday promos as early as October.

Despite the recency of Amazon’s fall Prime Day event, Best Buy and Target have already started doling out the early Black Friday deals , slashing prices on noise-canceling headphones, OLED TVs, laptops, smart displays, and a host of other tech. We expect the savings to ramp up as we get closer to November 24th, too, especially as retailers begin instituting their respective price-matching policies and we enter the holiday return window.

Thankfully, we at The Verge are ready to help you make the most of the annual deals extravaganza. We’ll be using this hub to collect all the news regarding Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the lead-up to both shopping events, lining it with pro tips and tidbits on how to find the best deals and maximize your holiday savings. We’ll also use this page to highlight any showstopping deals we encounter ahead of Black Friday and throughout the duration of Cyber Week so you can start chipping away at your holiday wish list even before the turkey begins to settle.