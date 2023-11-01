Apple Arcade is getting some great new games for the holidays

If the recent price hike hasn’t soured you on Apple’s subscription gaming service, there’s some good stuff coming to Apple Arcade in the coming weeks. The company announced eight titles that will be launching through the end of the year, kicking off this week with Knotwords, an excellent Wordle-meets-crossword game that launches on November 3rd.

That will be followed by the latest version of Football Manager (November 6th), the extremely satisfying gothic arcade game Downwell (November 17th), and yet another cooking / time management game with Delicious - Miracle of Life (November 24th).

Knotwords+. Image: Apple

December, meanwhile, includes some notable titles, all of which launch on December 5th. There’s the cozy life sim Dreamlight Valley from Disney, which is no longer free to play, a brand-new 3D Sonic game with Sonic Dream Team, a new installment of the match-three RPG Puzzles & Dragons, and Turmoil, described as a “tongue-in-cheek take on the simulation game genre inspired by the 19th century oil rush in North America”