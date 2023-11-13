We only get one planet

Sustainability often gets glossed over in the tech world. But true environmental stewardship demands we think deeper about the lifecycle of our devices — and the energy that powers them.

Sustainability is one of those words that has lost most of its meaning thanks to a steady drumbeat of corporate marketing and greenwashing. “Going green” often means buying some useless carbon credits or slapping a few choice buzzwords on a label. Rarely does it seem to hold any value anymore.

But as the planet careens toward a future made uncertain by climate change, true environmental stewardship requires we take a closer look at the meaning of sustainability — and how we can achieve better results in a world ruled by digital devices.

In this series, The Verge looks at how key aspects of our lives — from the devices we use, to the food we eat, to the cars we drive, to the houses we live in — are changing in ways previously thought impossible. Along the way, we sought to answer some key questions like: Can we build houses to withstand climate change? Is there such a thing as a truly repairable smart phone? How can you charge an EV in the middle of nowhere? Can AI help farmers meet the demands of the future? And will robot cars make pollution worse?