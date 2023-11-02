Humanity is on the run in the first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Things aren’t looking so good for humanity in the first teaser trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The fourth movie in the modern version of the franchise, Kingdom takes place several generations after the last film — 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes — when a new leader has taken charge of the apes as they assert themselves as the dominant force on the planet. That leaves little room for humans, of course, who spend most of the trailer either cowering or running.
Here’s the official description:
As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.
The new film is being directed by Wes Ball, and the cast includes Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy. Previously, all we’d seen of Kingdom was some concept art, but now we also know when it’s coming out: the movie hits theaters on May 24th, 2024.