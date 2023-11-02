Humanity is on the run in the first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Things aren’t looking so good for humanity in the first teaser trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The fourth movie in the modern version of the franchise, Kingdom takes place several generations after the last film — 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes — when a new leader has taken charge of the apes as they assert themselves as the dominant force on the planet. That leaves little room for humans, of course, who spend most of the trailer either cowering or running.