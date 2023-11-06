Epic v. Google: a battle over Fortnite fees goes to court

The future of Google’s app store is at stake in a lawsuit by Fortnite publisher Epic Games. Epic sued Google in 2020 after a fight over in-app purchase fees, claiming the Android operating system’s Google Play store constituted an unlawful monopoly. It wants Google to make using third-party app stores, sideloaded apps, and non-Google payment processors easier — while Google says its demands would damage Android’s ability to offer a secure user experience and compete with Apple’s iOS.
The case has had a long road to court, arriving there long after a similar trial against Apple in 2021. Follow along with updates here.
Highlights
TODAY, 4 minutes agoGoogle says Epic knows it’s the bad guy.
Google’s opening statement is done, but first it introduced these snippets of internal emails from Epic employees who apparently thought its “Project Liberty” legal trap wasn’t exactly on the level:
“Just planting the nefarious seed now.”
“How do we not look like the bad guys?
“I mean everything we’re attempting is technically a violation of google’s policy, right?” writes one employee. “Yes, but that’s not the question” answers another.
TODAY, 10 minutes agoGoogle takes some Epic accusations head-on.
“Nothing prohibited Riot from opening up a competing app store if that’s what they wanted to do.”
Project Banyan, the Samsung deal: “That deal never happened. He’s asking you to hold Google responsible for something it did not do.”
“Is Epic using the chats to distract me from all the evidence I do see?”
“It’s true that Google could have automatically saved all chats for all relevant employees, but just because Google didn’t save some chats didn’t mean it violated antitrust laws.”
TODAY, 18 minutes ago“It’s a market fee, not a monopoly fee.”
“The service fee you see here is exactly the same fee that Epic pays in the Nintendo store, the Xbox store, the Steam store,” says Pomerantz. “All these stores charge a mega developer like Epic the same 30 percent fee.”
He also argues the Play Store and Android provide more value than the simple payment processing fees charged by PayPal or Stripe.
In the Epic v. Apple case, the judge agreed Apple deserved something for the platform — but not necessarily 30 percent. (Nobody can tell the jury that, though.)
TODAY, 27 minutes agoApple’s App Store boss will be a witness in Google’s Epic trial.
“You’re going to hear directly from the person who manages the Apple App Store,” promises Google attorney Glen Pomerantz.
He says Apple will explain that Google’s Play Store is its primary competitor for apps. Which sounds obvious, but hey, market definition.
TODAY, 31 minutes ago“That’s a reason for them to choose the iPhone the next time around.”
Google is continuing to pump the gas on its “Google Play competes with the iPhone, not other Android app stores” argument, pointing out how apps like Clubhouse and ChatGPT launched on the iPhone first.
“Epic’s going to ask you to believe the App Store and the Play Store don’t compete. They’re going to try to break the phone apart as if the app store and the phone don’t relate to each other,” says Pomerantz.
TODAY, 38 minutes ago“Security Messages Protect Users”.
That’s the title of Google’s slide attempting to explain that the 16 steps it takes to sideload Fortnite is a reasonable number.
“A billion people have done it after getting notified of the potential risks,” says Pomerantz about sideloading apps. “That’s because Android users have a real choice.”
Also: “Security is really important to competition — we need to protect users because its a critical point of competition between Apple and Android,” he says.
TODAY, 44 minutes agoGoogle is explaining away the scary AFA.
Epic plans to bring up Google’s Anti-Fragmentation Agreements (AFA) during trial, but Google is getting there first with the jury:
“All the AFA did was set up some basic standards so Android phones have things in common — so Android developers could just build one version of the app, saving time and money, so it could run on a Motorola phone or a Nokia phone or an LG phone or any other phone.”
Epic will likely argue that these agreements were a kingmaker for Google’s app store.
TODAY, 48 minutes ago“Every single Samsung phone comes with two app stores right on the homescreen.”
But even if the relevant market were Android app stores, Google argues, many developers and consumers have choice that’s just one tap away.
“When they show these charts that show all these downloads from Play and not from the Galaxy Store, that’s what the Samsung phone users are choosing. They’re touching Play. Nothing’s keeping them from touching the Galaxy Store, it’s just what works for them,” argues Google.
TODAY, 52 minutes agoGoogle is opening the trial with market definition.
“You cannot separate the quality of a phone from the quality of the apps in its app store, and that means Google and Apple compete against each other,” argues Google attorney Glen Pomerantz.
That’s a shot at the heart of Epic’s case, which is that Google is preventing competition in Android app stores, not mobile phones or app stores in general.
Follow along with our live updates from the trial:
TODAY, 57 minutes agoEpic’s final opening arguments.
Epic says many of Google’s alleged anticompetitive behavior (like Project Hug) didn’t begin till 2019, so Google didn’t need to do these things to compete — only to protect its alleged monopoly.
Bornstein also says the evidence will show there are “a lot of other ways” to protect against malicious apps than Google’s current practices. (Google will argue that Epic is demanding it remove the security protections that keep you safe.)
(Judge Donato told Epic it was at its time limit, and Epic wrapped up quickly.)
- Did Google delete damning evidence? Epic wants the jury to think so.
Judge Donato allowed Epic to proactively tell the jury that Google may have something to hide — since Google employees all the way up to CEO Sundar Pichai set some of their chats to autodelete to avoid them falling into lawyers’ hands.
“All we know is whatever is in the destroyed chats, as bad as the documents are, is worse. Or at least it was worse, before they were destroyed,” Epic attorney Gary Bornstein told the jury.
- “Epic decided to stand up because that’s what you do to a bully.”
Epic is now trying to head off Google’s counterclaims before Google gets a chance to present them — by addressing the Project Liberty elephant in the room.
You see, Epic planned the whole legal trap for Google, calling it Project Liberty, where it tried to bypass Google (and Apple’s) fees with its own payments system buried in the code.
Epic is admitting this, but says the code isn’t as scary as Google will claim: “You will not see any evidence that anyone was harmed by this or even could have been harmed by this.”
- My favorite Google codename and Epic’s favorite evidence: “Project Hug”.
We’ve told you about Hug before, and now Epic’s telling the jury: 22 game developers “ultimately” made deals with Google that allegedly kept them from abandoning the Play Store, Bornstein claims.
“Some of them told Google they were going to compete against the Play store, and Google paid them not to do so.”
Bornstein admits “Google was too clever” to actually draw up contracts forcing devs not to compete with the Play Store, but says Riot Games agreed not to compete.
- Google caught in a lie about Play profits?
Epic just showed us an apparent Google email where someone (not clear who) admitted Google was lying about not making money from Android apps.
“We have previously said that we don’t make money from [Android Market, the previous name for Google Play]. We are now lying,” the email snippet read.
Back in the day, Google said “we do not take a percentage.” Now apps make Google $12 billion a year with a 70 percent profit margin, says Epic.
- And we’re on to sideloading.
Epic knows Google will argue that it’s an open platform where anyone can install apps without going to a store. So Epic is arguing Google makes it far too difficult — by labeling sideloaded apps “unknown” and making you jump through hoops (see image below).
“Fortnite was the biggest game in the world, Google knew it was not an unknown app,” says Bornstein. “Google called it unknown so it could put up warnings just like those.”
- “Everyone else is forced to run in quicksand.”
Epic’s attorney Gary Bornstein, arguing that Google also blocks competing app stores and payment mechanisms.
“They’re not allowed to use their power to stop everyone from trying. The law draws a line.”
He says he’ll also show evidence during the trial that Google knows its up-to-30-percent cut of Android app transactions is too high.
- “Bribe or block.”
Argues Epic: “Google has such extraordinary power over android phones that it can use two strategies to prevent all other competition and maintain those big green bars. Here is what those strategies are: bribe or block.”
“Google pays actual and potential competitors not to compete. Literally gives them money and other things of value.”
“It’s like Google saying here’s $360 million — that’s an actual number you’ll hear about — why don’t you sit this one out and let me win?”
- Epic starts with a chart.
Epic’s lead attorney Gary Bornstein’s opening argument revolves around green bars — 12 of them, representing the months January--December 2020, showing the Google Play Store counts for well over 90 percent of app installs on Android that year.
Bornstein says Google will argue that the Samsung app store comes installed on 60 percent of all phones, but it’s only an orange sliver on the chart.
“That is all that Samsung, the largest OEM by far, has been able to achieve.”
- It’s time for opening arguments in the Epic / Google trial.
Epic is up first. Here we go.
- The Epic Google jury has to rely on their own memory of the courtroom.
Judge Donato says the jury won’t get transcripts of what witnesses said. Also: “You should rely on your own memory of the evidence,” not notes, though they are allowed to take handwritten notes during the trial.
Jurors can ask clarifying questions during trial; they can’t speak to anyone else, though, so you won’t see me chasing down a juror for an interview.
- BTW, it’s kind of a big deal that we’ve got a jury here today.
When Epic took on Apple, it was a “bench trial” — a judge decided the whole thing, mostly in Apple’s favor. Now, a fairly similar case is going before a jury. Might they decide differently?
I talk about this a tad more here.
- An Epic jury is getting instructed.
For example: “You must follow the law as I give it to you, regardless of whether or not you agree with it.”
“You must decide the case solely based on the evidence before you.”
If you want to see what jury instructions look like, these were the proposed jury instructions for this trial.
- Epic court is now in session.
Judge James Donato has arrived. Lawyers have introduced themselves. Jury is about to come in. Epic v. Google is go.
- We’re back in the courtroom.
The judge is not here, the jury is not here, and the ceiling tiles look identical upon casual glance. But our butts are back in seats, and so are those belonging to the lawyers and attendees.
- Tim Sweeney as Epic trial begins: “The weather’s nice.”
I asked the Epic CEO: “What do you think your chances are, given how the Apple trial played out?”
He told me the weather’s nice, laughed, and then an Epic spokesperson immediately but politely barred me from a Question No. 2. “We’re not doing interviews right now.”
