All the biggest news from Netflix Geeked Week 2023

Netflix always wants its annual Geeked Week events to get people hyped up about all of the new movies and series it’s been cooking up to dazzle subscribers and convince newcomers to sign up. That’s much easier said than done. But between the new trailers and sneak peeks from series like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Devil May Cry, and the new live-action adaptations of Avatar: The Last Airbender and 3 Body Problem scheduled to debut at this year’s showcase, Geeked Week 2023 feels like something to get excited about.
All of this week’s new teases and first looks will come as part of three separate virtual presentations that you can stream on YouTube, but you can also follow along with us here for more details and updates.
TODAY, 2:18 PM UTCStranger Things on stage.
We still don’t know when the next season of Stranger Things is coming, but Netflix has at least released some details on the upcoming prequel, The First Shadow. It’s set in 1959 and is billed as an origin story for a number of important Stranger Things elements including Vecna and the Upside Down itself — the twist is that it’s a stage show that opens up in London in December. You can get a taste for it in the teaser below.
Oct 17
Ahead of Geeked Week 2023’s launch on November 6th (which Netflix insists on referring to as “Stranger Things Day”), the streamer has just released a flashy new promo teasing a number of the upcoming shows and movies fans will get sneak peeks of.
Sep 27Geeked Week is coming back.
We don’t have any details yet, but Netflix has confirmed that its week-long, announcement-filled event will return in 2023. Geeked Week is typically filled with reveals spanning film, TV, and gaming, so you’ll likely want to tune in when it does happen.