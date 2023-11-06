All the biggest news from Netflix Geeked Week 2023

Netflix always wants its annual Geeked Week events to get people hyped up about all of the new movies and series it’s been cooking up to dazzle subscribers and convince newcomers to sign up. That’s much easier said than done. But between the new trailers and sneak peeks from series like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Devil May Cry, and the new live-action adaptations of Avatar: The Last Airbender and 3 Body Problem scheduled to debut at this year’s showcase, Geeked Week 2023 feels like something to get excited about.