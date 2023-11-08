Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s first trailer has too much chill

Things are going to get a little frigid in New York City — at least in the Ghostbusters universe. The first teaser trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire centers on a (literally) killer storm that descends on the city, which apparently carries something known as the “death chill.” Good thing we all know who to call.

Frozen Empire follows the story of 2021’s Afterlife, which was a direct sequel to the original films with a (mostly) new cast. The new movie is directed by Gil Kenan, who served as writer on Afterlife; he’s also penning the script alongside Jason Reitman. Much of the cast from Afterlife is returning here as well, including Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts, along with newcomers like Kumail Nanjiani.

Here’s the official description:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started — the iconic New York City firehouse — to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.