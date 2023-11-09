Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender series finally has a trailer

We’ve seen the announcements, then the actors, the teaser, and now the first official trailer for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation is finally here.
The trailer was a short but packed affair, offering really good looks at both the main characters and the just-as-beloved side characters. Kyoshi Warrior Suki looks amazing as does the Earth Kingdom city of Ba Sing Se. Avatar fans, it is looking good.
Yesterday, Netflix teased that the trailer was on its way, giving us another (if a bit blurry) look at the Gaang. Earlier this year, we got our first look Sokka, Katara, Aaang, and Zuko while Netflix later released photos of Fire Lord Ozai, Uncle Iroh, Azula, and General Zhao. With the principle players assembled, all that was left was to see them in action with the hope that whatever Netflix produced would be better than the last time somebody tried a live action adaptation of one of the best cartoons this century.
Netflix has been on a role with live-action adaptations of late. Although Cowboy Bebop failed to win a second season (though it really, hand-to-goodness wasn’t that bad) the streamer’s One Piece adaptation was generally well-received. And even if the trailer isn’t working for you, it won’t be your only chance to get some new ATLA beamed into your eyeballs. The show’s original creators, Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, are also working on a series of animated movies set in the Avatar universe including one focused on the Gaang all grown up.
Avatar: The Last Airbender will hit Netflix February 22nd, 2024.