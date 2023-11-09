Umbrella Academy’s first season 4 teaser is one big mystery

With Netflix’s Umbrella Academy coming to a close with its upcoming fourth season , it seemed like Netflix planned on giving viewers at least a little peek at what to expect during this week’s Geeked Week showcase. Turns out, that’s not quite the case.

Every member of The Umbrella Academy’s core cast seems quite excited about the new directions the show’s fourth season’s going to take their characters. But you’d be hard pressed to suss out just what, exactly, is going to become of the Hargreeves siblings now that they’re trapped in an alternate timeline following the events of the show’s season 3 finale. Apparently, we can look forward to seeing new villains, though, and it’s going to be very interesting to find out whether season 4 continues to pull from the events of the more recent Umbrella Academy comics.