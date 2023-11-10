A24 is making an Elon Musk biopic directed by Darren Aronofsky

In the grand scheme of history, Elon Musk’s full story feels like it has many more chapters left to go, but that isn’t stopping A24 from making a big, flashy biopic about him with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky helming the camera.

Puck reports that a new Muck biopic based on Walter Isaacson’s recent biography of the South African billionaire is in the works.

Currently, no writer or other members of the movie’s creative team have been announced, but the news comes in the wake of The Whale garnering critical acclaim and Brendan Fraser winning a best actor Oscar for his performance as the film’s central character. Director Danny Boyle’s 2015 Steve Jobs drama, also based on a biography penned by Isaacson, was similarly well received and won Michael Fassbender a best actor nomination for his role as the Apple founder.