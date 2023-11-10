The Witcher continues on Netflix with the Sirens of the Deep animated movie

Season 4 of The Witcher may be far off on the horizon, but there’s still plenty more of Geralt of Rivia in store on Netflix. At its Geeked Week event today, the streamer announced The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, an animated movie that takes place right in the middle of season 1 of the live-action show and is based on the short story A Little Sacrifice. Doug Cockle, the voice actor from The Witcher 3 video game, will be reprising the role of Geralt.
Here’s the official description:
Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war.
The live-action Witcher series first premiered in 2019, and its success prompted a huge expansion of the franchise: season 3 wrapped up in July, while the spinoffs Nightmare of the Wolf and Blood Origin are also on Netflix. The main series will continue on until at least season 5, though a new actor, Liam Hemsworth, will be taking up the role of Geralt.
As for Sirens of the Deep, it’s not expected to hit Netflix until late 2024.