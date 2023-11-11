Hades is coming to Netflix

Oh damn: Netflix is bringing Hades to its gaming service in 2024.

Hades is an isometric dungeon crawler roguelike in which you play the seriously hot Zagreus, prince of Tartarus and son of Hades, as he tries to escape his dad’s domain to reach the mortal world to find his mother. Before each attempt to escape hell, you choose one of several different weapons, and during the journey, the gods of Olympus offer you boons to help you along the way. Should Zagreus die in the attempt (and he will), he pops up at the beginning — being the prince of hell and all — to start his jailbreak all over again.

This is only a high-level overview and does nothing to convey all the charm Supergiant put into this game. Over time, Zagreus establishes relationships with his friends and family that deepen each time he returns to hell, leading to some seriously beautiful, heartbreaking, and funny moments.

The game launched on PC in early access back in 2018, was formally released in 2020 (when it should have won Game of the Year, a fact I will never not be mad about), and developer Supergiant recently announced a sequel in 2022. But the game never made it to mobile until Netflix.