Netflix’s next Neil Gaiman adaptation is Dead Boy Detectives

Following last year’s The Sandman, Netflix is bringing even more beloved Neil Gaiman characters to the small screen. This time it’s Dead Boy Detectives — which was originally slated to stream on Max — based on a crime-solving duo who made their debut in a Sandman comic in the ’90s. The news was paired with the first trailer for the series, which shows off a pretty fun-looking supernatural whodunit.
For those unfamiliar, here’s the basic setup, courtesy of Netflix:
Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), “the brains” and “the brawn” behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts... who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together: including escaping evil witches, Hell, and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases.
Netflix says the new eight-episode series is part of its growing “Sandman universe,” and the show is being led by showrunners Steve Yockey (Doom Patrol) and Beth Schwartz (Sweet Tooth), with Gaiman serving as one of the executive producers. Unfortunately, there’s no premiere date just yet, but Netflix says that Dead Boy Detectives is coming some time in 2024.