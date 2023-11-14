All the announcements from Nintendo’s fall Indie World event

Though the year’s coming to a close, Nintendo’s sneaking in another Indie World showcase to highlight all the smaller titles coming to the Switch later this year and into 2024. It’s the holiday season, the perfect occasion to spend time with your Switch playing games that won’t suck the life out of you the way Tears of the Kingdom or Super Mario Bros. Wonder might. Don’t expect anything too big — looking at you, Silksong hopefuls — but if you’re tired of 2023’s AAA game-a-palooza, Nintendo’s offering smaller portions that won’t bust your wallet or your appetite. The event will kick off at 12pm, you can follow along and watch it here.