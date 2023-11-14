All the announcements from Nintendo’s fall Indie World event

Though the year’s coming to a close, Nintendo’s sneaking in another Indie World showcase to highlight all the smaller titles coming to the Switch later this year and into 2024. It’s the holiday season, the perfect occasion to spend time with your Switch playing games that won’t suck the life out of you the way Tears of the Kingdom or Super Mario Bros. Wonder might. Don’t expect anything too big — looking at you, Silksong hopefuls — but if you’re tired of 2023’s AAA game-a-palooza, Nintendo’s offering smaller portions that won’t bust your wallet or your appetite. The event will kick off at 12pm, you can follow along and watch it here.
Nov 13A Nintendo showcase is on its way.
Following its big Direct presentation in September, Nintendo is back with another showcase, this time focused on indie games. The company says it will include “roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch,” so don’t get your hopes up for new hardware or the Zelda movie. You can watch the whole thing at 12PM ET tomorrow in the video below.