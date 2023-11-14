Pokémon Concierge’s first trailer has perfect stats

Almost everything about the world of Pokémon revolves around humans and their magical monster buds fighting to near-death for fame and glory. But the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Pokémon Concierge series from Dwarf Animation Studio is a reminder that in order to succeed in battle, one must also make time to relax.

Set on a tropical island where pokémon travel for some much-needed downtime, Pokémon Concierge tells the story of Haru (​​Karen Fukuhara), a young woman working at resort that caters to the specific desires of its many pokémon guests. As new hires, there’s a lot about tending to the needs of battle-hardened pokémon that Haru and her partner Psyduck have to learn. But as tricky as it can be figuring out what pokémon want, the trailer makes it seem as if Haru’s biggest challenge might be figuring out how to get along with co-workers Alisa (Imani Hakim) and Tyler (Josh Keaton).