The best early Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

For what feels like the billionth time this year, Amazon is once again throwing a massive sale on an assortment of its own devices. This time, however, it’s in honor of Black Friday, even though the marquee shopping event doesn’t actually take place until November 24th.
Not that we’re complaining. A lot of the standout deals we last saw during Amazon’s recent Prime Day event are back, after all, giving you yet another opportunity to save on the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the Echo Pop, and the Kindle Scribe, among other tech. In some cases, Amazon is even offering steeper discounts than we saw in October, which is also the case at Best Buy, Target, and other retailers.
Here, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals you can already get on Amazon devices. We’ll also continue to update this post, along with our guide to the best early Black Friday deals as more deals trickle in.
The best TV and streaming device deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon’s latest streaming stick is faster than its predecessor with Wi-Fi 6E and double the storage. It also now displays widgets and artwork when idle while continuing to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and Alexa integration.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022)
The hybrid Echo and Fire TV is faster than its predecessor with extensive hands-free voice control capabilities, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and excellent performance. Read our review.
- Amazon’s new Fire TV Soundbar is on sale at Amazon for $99.99 ($20 off), which matches its best price to date. The 24-inch soundbar offers robust sound for its size, along with compatibility with Amazon’s streaming devices and Fire TV televisions. It also supports Dolby Audio and Bluetooth as well as both ARC and eARC. Read our hands-on impressions.
- You can buy the Alexa Voice Remote Pro for $27.99 ($7 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The backlit remote features a pair of programmable buttons and, should you ever lose it, comes with a remote finder feature so you can easily find it by asking Alexa where it is. Read our review.
The best video doorbell deals
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
The flagship Ring doorbell has the best video quality, good connectivity, and excellent motion detection. It works smoothly with Amazon Alexa but is expensive, requires a subscription for most features, and doesn’t offer 24/7 recording. Read our review.
Ring Battery Plus Doorbell
The newest Ring doorbell adds better video quality, head-to-toe view, and speedy response times for a battery doorbell. It works great with Amazon Alexa and can record locally to a Ring Alarm Pro, but the battery still only lasts two months.
- The Blink Video Doorbell is once again cheaper than ever at $47.49 (half off) at Amazon and Best Buy with a Blink Sync Module 2 included, which allows for local storage. The 1080p video doorbell is our favorite budget option, namely because it supports essentials like motion-activated recording and alerts, two-way audio, and night vision.
The best smart display deals
Amazon’s new Echo Show 8 features spatial audio and room adaptation software for improved audio quality. It also displays a different homescreen on its eight-inch display when you stand near it or further away. Read our review.
The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that delivers double the bass and clearer sound quality.
Amazon Echo Show 10 (third-gen)
Amazon’s rotating Echo Show 10 has a motor within its cylindrical base that lets its 10.1-inch display spin around to find you so you’ll always have the screen within view. It’s the best smart display for making video calls. Read our review.
- The last-gen Echo Show 8 is on sale for $49.99 at Amazon, which is a new all-time low. While the newer Echo Show 8 can function as a smart home hub and delivers better sound, Amazon’s last-gen smart display still sounds great and can perform a wide range of Alexa-enabled tasks. Read our review.
The best speaker and earbud deals
The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It offers a unique semisphere form factor and can function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. Read our review.
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Echo Studio has dropped to its all-time low of $154.99 ($45 off) at Best Buy and Amazon (with a free Kasa smart bulb). The large speaker remains the best-sounding Echo speaker you can buy, one that also works as a home theater speaker. Read our review.
Amazon Echo (fourth-gen)
Amazon’s most recent full-size Echo from 2020 has a spherical build and better sound quality than previous iterations, with a broader sound than the smaller Echo Dots. Read our review.
Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds offer a comfortable design, good ANC, and a natural ambient sound mode. They support hands-free Alexa commands as well. Read our review.
- If you don’t need noise cancellation, you can grab the new Echo Buds for $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon, which matches their all-time low. The wireless earbuds integrate well with Alexa and, thanks to their semi-open design, make it easy to remain aware of your surroundings.
The best security camera deals
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro
The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro delivers high-quality video with adjustable, accurate motion detection, 2,000 lumens of light, and a good digital zoom. It offers smart alerts for people or motion and works with Ring or Alexa apps but not any other smart home platform.
Blink Outdoor 4 (two-pack)
The 1080p Blink Outdoor 4 security camera offers support for motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio. Unlike the third-gen model, it also now supports person detection and a wider field of view.
- The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is available for $49.99 (half off) at Amazon, matching its best price to date. Based on our limited time testing the device, we think this could be a good budget-friendly pick. It offers 2,600 lumens of brightness, records in 1080p, and comes with on-device processing of people alerts.
- Amazon Prime members can request an invite to buy a pair of last-gen Blink Outdoor cameras at a later date for $62.99 ($117 off). The 1080 cameras lack the person detection found on the newer model but feature motion detection, night vision, and long battery life.
- The Blink Mini is on sale again for its all-time low of $19.99 ($15 off) at Amazon. The basic 1080 security camera supports two-way audio and can send notifications when it detects motion, but you’ll need to pay extra for a subscription if you want to take advantage of cloud storage and access other features. Read our review.
- Amazon is selling the latest Ring Indoor Cam for $29.99 (half off), which matches its Prime Day price. The wired security camera comes with a physical privacy shutter and records in 1080p. Note again, however, that you’ll need to pay for a subscription to use some features, including the ability to view motion-activated recordings.
- You can buy the Ring Stick Up Cam for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, which matches its all-time low. You can mount the battery-powered camera just about anywhere, letting you use it both indoors and outdoors.
The best e-reader and tablet deals
Kindle Scribe (16GB, Basic Pen)
The Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s largest e-reader to date, with a crisp 10.2-inch display, terrific battery life, and a stylus for note-taking.
Amazon Fire Max 11
Amazon’s highest-end tablet features an 11-inch LCD display with 2000 x 1200 resolution as well as options for an add-on keyboard and stylus. Read our review.
- You can buy the refurbished Kindle Oasis at Amazon with ads and 8GB of storage starting at $154.99, which is $96 cheaper than buying it new. Although the e-reader lacks USB-C support like newer Kindles, it does come with page-turning buttons and a sharp display. Keep in mind that the Oasis dropped to $164.99 in new condition during Black Friday last year, however, meaning you might be able to pick it up for the same price this year. Read our review.
- Amazon is also offering an assortment of discounted Kindle bundles for the Kindle Scribe ($340.97) as well as the latest Kindle Kids ($132.97) and Kindle Paperwhite Kids ($167.97). The latter two are similar to the standard models but lack ads and come with optional parental controls. All of the bundles include various accessories, though, like covers and power adapters, as well as screen protectors for the kid-friendly e-readers. Read our reviews of the latest Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite.
2023 Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB, with ads)
The 2023 Fire HD 10 sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming or browsing. It’s lighter than the last-gen model, too, and comes with support for both the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen and Amazon’s handwriting recognition technology.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB, with ads)
The latest Fire HD 8 is Amazon’s eight-inch Fire HD tablet. Its display isn’t as sharp as the Fire HD 10’s, but it’s still a good, basic entertainment device with long battery life and access to apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, TikTok, and more.
The best deals on other Amazon devices
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor
Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor touts a compact design, voice alerts, and automated triggers that allow it to turn on air purifiers and other Alexa-enabled devices. It lacks a display, however, and pairs best with an Echo device. Read our review.
Eero Pro 6E tri-band router
Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s last-gen model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps. Read our review.
- Amazon is selling the midrange Eero 6 Plus — a dual-band, gigabit mesh router — for $89.99 ($50 off), its lowest price to date. You can also buy a pack of two or three for $154.99 ($85 off) and $194.99 ($105 off), respectively.
- The Amazon Echo Glow is once again matching its all-time low of $16.99 ($14 off) at Amazon. The kid-friendly smart lamp can play music and change color, while simultaneously functioning as an Alexa-enabled sleep timer.