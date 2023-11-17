The best early Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

For what feels like the billionth time this year, Amazon is once again throwing a massive sale on an assortment of its own devices. This time, however, it’s in honor of Black Friday, even though the marquee shopping event doesn’t actually take place until November 24th.

Not that we’re complaining. A lot of the standout deals we last saw during Amazon’s recent Prime Day event are back, after all, giving you yet another opportunity to save on the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the Echo Pop, and the Kindle Scribe, among other tech. In some cases, Amazon is even offering steeper discounts than we saw in October, which is also the case at Best Buy, Target, and other retailers.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals you can already get on Amazon devices. We’ll also continue to update this post, along with our guide to the best early Black Friday deals as more deals trickle in.

The best TV and streaming device deals

Amazon’s new Fire TV Soundbar is on sale at Amazon for $99.99 ($20 off), which matches its best price to date. The 24-inch soundbar offers robust sound for its size, along with compatibility with Amazon’s streaming devices and Fire TV televisions. It also supports Dolby Audio and Bluetooth as well as both ARC and eARC. Read our hands-on impressions.

is on sale at Amazon for $99.99 ($20 off), which matches its best price to date. The 24-inch soundbar offers robust sound for its size, along with compatibility with Amazon’s streaming devices and Fire TV televisions. It also supports Dolby Audio and Bluetooth as well as both ARC and eARC. Read our hands-on impressions. You can buy the Alexa Voice Remote Pro for $27.99 ($7 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The backlit remote features a pair of programmable buttons and, should you ever lose it, comes with a remote finder feature so you can easily find it by asking Alexa where it is. Read our review.

Related The best streaming device to buy right now

The best video doorbell deals

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 $ 150 $ 250 40 % off $ 150 $ 150 $ 250 40 % off The flagship Ring doorbell has the best video quality, good connectivity, and excellent motion detection. It works smoothly with Amazon Alexa but is expensive, requires a subscription for most features, and doesn’t offer 24/7 recording. Read our review. $150 at Amazon

The Blink Video Doorbell is once again cheaper than ever at $47.49 (half off) at Amazon and Best Buy with a Blink Sync Module 2 included, which allows for local storage. The 1080p video doorbell is our favorite budget option, namely because it supports essentials like motion-activated recording and alerts, two-way audio, and night vision.

Related The best doorbell cameras

The best smart display deals

The last-gen Echo Show 8 is on sale for $49.99 at Amazon, which is a new all-time low. While the newer Echo Show 8 can function as a smart home hub and delivers better sound, Amazon’s last-gen smart display still sounds great and can perform a wide range of Alexa-enabled tasks. Read our review.

The best speaker and earbud deals

Amazon’s Echo Studio has dropped to its all-time low of $154.99 ($45 off) at Best Buy and Amazon (with a free Kasa smart bulb). The large speaker remains the best-sounding Echo speaker you can buy, one that also works as a home theater speaker. Read our review.

If you don’t need noise cancellation, you can grab the new Echo Buds for $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon, which matches their all-time low. The wireless earbuds integrate well with Alexa and, thanks to their semi-open design, make it easy to remain aware of your surroundings.

The best security camera deals

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro $ 200 $ 250 20 % off $ 200 $ 200 $ 250 20 % off The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro delivers high-quality video with adjustable, accurate motion detection, 2,000 lumens of light, and a good digital zoom. It offers smart alerts for people or motion and works with Ring or Alexa apps but not any other smart home platform. $200 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy

Blink Outdoor 4 (two-pack) $ 100 $ 200 50 % off $ 100 $ 100 $ 200 50 % off The 1080p Blink Outdoor 4 security camera offers support for motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio. Unlike the third-gen model, it also now supports person detection and a wider field of view. $100 at Amazon $100 at Target

The best e-reader and tablet deals

The best deals on other Amazon devices

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor $ 49 $ 70 30 % off $ 49 $ 49 $ 70 30 % off Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor touts a compact design, voice alerts, and automated triggers that allow it to turn on air purifiers and other Alexa-enabled devices. It lacks a display, however, and pairs best with an Echo device. Read our review. $49 at Amazon