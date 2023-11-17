Skip to main content
The best Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds

Whether you want headphones for the colder months or a new pair of wireless earbuds, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are your chance at the best savings.

By Chris Welch, a reviewer specializing in personal audio and home theater. Since 2011, he has published nearly 6,000 articles, from breaking news and reviews to useful how-tos.

A photo of Sony’s WF-1000XM5 earbuds.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

The hard-to-resist holiday sales have officially arrived, with many headphones and earbuds from the biggest tech brands discounted to their lowest prices ever for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And as you can see, a ton of deals are already available well ahead of both of those frenzied shopping days. If you’ve been holding off for the best possible savings on something from Apple, Sony, Samsung, Google, and other brands, you’re likely not going to do better than these Black Friday 2023 offers.

I’m not expecting any major new products from the biggest headphone makers anytime soon, so you don’t need to worry about buyer’s remorse should you decide to jump on any of the deals below. Heading into the colder months, it’s always worth factoring in that headphones can double as earmuffs on a morning commute. But at the same time, it’s hard to beat the flexibility and compact form factor of the latest earbuds. Who says you need to pick one or the other?

The best earbud deals under $100

  • If you’re someone who doesn’t like the feel of in-ear earbuds, Amazon’s latest Echo Buds are worth a look, and they’re currently on sale for a very low $34.99. The “semi in-ear” fit means your ears won’t have that plugged up sensation, and you’ll be able to maintain awareness of all that’s happening around you.
  • Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are down to $59 from their usual price of $100. If you want a simple, dependable pair of earbuds for an Android phone, it’s hard to go wrong with these — even if they lack active noise cancellation and other features of the pricier Pixel Buds Pro. Read our review.

Noise-canceling earbuds and headphones

A photo of Sony’s WF-1000XM5 earbuds.

Sony WF-1000XM5

$30017% off
$248

Sony’s flagship WF-1000XM5 noise-canceling earbuds improve upon the previous model with richer sound quality, slightly more powerful ANC, and vastly improved comfort thanks to their reduced size and weight. Read our review.

$248 at Amazon$250 at Best Buy$250 at Sony
A man wearing Sony’s black WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones outside.

Sony WH-1000XM5

$40018% off
$328

With improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 offer a compelling mix of features for the price. Read our review.

$328 at Amazon$330 at Best Buy
A photo of Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

$29917% off
$249

With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace. Read our review.

$249 at Amazon$249 at Best Buy$249 at Bose
  • Bose’s Noise Canceling Headphones 700 have been replaced by the recent QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, but there’s still plenty to like about the last-gen pair — comfort, excellent voice call quality, and more — especially at a discounted price of $259. Read our review.
A photo of Samsung’s purple Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

$23033% off
$154

Samsung’s excellent-sounding Galaxy Buds 2 Pro introduce support for 24-bit audio and have a lighter, smaller, more comfortable in-ear fit than the first Buds Pros. Read our review.

$154 at Wellbots$160 at Best Buy$160 at Amazon
A photo of the Google Pixel Buds Pro on a clear stand with a purple background.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

$20040% off
$120

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. Read our review.

$120 at Amazon

