The best Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds

The hard-to-resist holiday sales have officially arrived, with many headphones and earbuds from the biggest tech brands discounted to their lowest prices ever for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And as you can see, a ton of deals are already available well ahead of both of those frenzied shopping days. If you’ve been holding off for the best possible savings on something from Apple, Sony, Samsung, Google, and other brands, you’re likely not going to do better than these Black Friday 2023 offers.

I’m not expecting any major new products from the biggest headphone makers anytime soon, so you don’t need to worry about buyer’s remorse should you decide to jump on any of the deals below. Heading into the colder months, it’s always worth factoring in that headphones can double as earmuffs on a morning commute. But at the same time, it’s hard to beat the flexibility and compact form factor of the latest earbuds. Who says you need to pick one or the other?

The best earbud deals under $100

If you’re someone who doesn’t like the feel of in-ear earbuds, Amazon’s latest Echo Buds are worth a look, and they’re currently on sale for a very low $34.99. The “semi in-ear” fit means your ears won’t have that plugged up sensation, and you’ll be able to maintain awareness of all that’s happening around you.

Google's Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are down to $59 from their usual price of $100. If you want a simple, dependable pair of earbuds for an Android phone, it's hard to go wrong with these — even if they lack active noise cancellation and other features of the pricier Pixel Buds Pro. Read our review.

Noise-canceling earbuds and headphones

Bose’s Noise Canceling Headphones 700 have been replaced by the recent QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, but there’s still plenty to like about the last-gen pair — comfort, excellent voice call quality, and more — especially at a discounted price of $259. Read our review.