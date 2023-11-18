Skip to main content
Turmoil at OpenAI: after firing Sam Altman, what’s next for the home of ChatGPT?

By Richard Lawler, a senior editor following news across tech, culture, policy, and entertainment. He joined The Verge in 2021 after several years covering news at Engadget.

On November 17th, OpenAI’s board abruptly announced that co-founder and CEO Sam Altman was out, effective immediately. Without saying it directly, the board revealed Altman was fired after a review “concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.”

What caused the board to lose confidence in his ability to lead OpenAI is unknown. In the preceding days, everyone had continued acting as though everything was normal, with insiders at OpenAI and partners like Microsoft surprised to learn of Altman’s ouster only moments before it was announced.

Within hours, fellow co-founder and former chair Greg Brockman announced that “based on today’s news, I quit.” OpenAI’s chief technology officer, Mira Murati, has been appointed interim CEO for now.

The shakeup comes just shy of one year after the launch of ChatGPT, which quickly entered mainstream conversation, became one of the fastest-growing apps in history, and initiated an industry-wide race to build generative AI tools and hardware to power them. At OpenAI’s first developer conference just a week before his ouster, Altman said the service had over 100 million weekly users, and more than two million developers were building on the company’s APIs.

All of the news and updates about OpenAI’s executive turnover continue below.

Highlights

  • Jay Peters

    TODAY, Two hours ago

    Jay Peters

    OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman is leaving, too

    Illustration of the OpenAI logo on an orange background with purple lines
    Illustration: The Verge

    Sam Altman isn’t the only major OpenAI executive leaving the company on Friday. Hours after Altman was fired, with the board saying it “no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” co-founder and former board chair Greg Brockman revealed on X that he is also quitting.

    When OpenAI announced the “leadership transition” and that CTO Mira Murati would take over as interim CEO, it said that Brockman would step down as chairman but remain in his role at the company, reporting to the CEO. Just a few hours later, that’s no longer true.

    Read Article >
  • Emma Roth

    Nov 17

    Emma Roth

    Sam Altman makes his first statement after getting ousted from OpenAI.

    The former CEO was suddenly fired by OpenAI’s board on Friday, and in a post on X, he gave no details on what happened but said he’ll “have more to say about what’s next later.”


  • Jay Peters

    Nov 17

    Jay Peters

    Sam Altman fired as CEO of OpenAI

    Sam Altman onstage at OpenAI DevDay.
    Sam Altman.
    OpenAI

    Sam Altman has been fired as CEO of OpenAI, the company announced on Friday.

    “Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” the company said in its blog post. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

    Read Article >
  • Alex Heath

    Nov 6

    Alex Heath

    OpenAI is letting anyone create their own version of ChatGPT

    ChatGPT logo in mint green and black colors.
    Illustration: The Verge

    With the release of ChatGPT one year ago, OpenAI introduced the world to the idea of an AI chatbot that can seemingly do anything. Now, the company is releasing a platform for making custom versions of ChatGPT for specific use cases — no coding required.

    In the coming weeks, these AI agents, which OpenAI is calling GPTs, will be accessible through the GPT Store. Details about how the store will look and work are scarce for now, though OpenAI is promising to eventually pay creators an unspecified amount based on how much their GPTs are used. GPTs will be available to paying ChatGPT Plus subscribers and OpenAI enterprise customers, who can make internal-only GPTs for their employees.

    Read Article >
  • Jon Porter

    Nov 6

    Jon Porter

    ChatGPT continues to be one of the fastest-growing services ever

    Stock image of computer chip on an illustration of the human brain.
    Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

    One hundred million people are using ChatGPT on a weekly basis, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced at its first-ever developer conference on Monday. Since releasing its ChatGPT and Whisper models via API in March, the company also now boasts over two million developers, including over 92 percent of Fortune 500 companies.

    OpenAI announced the figures as it detailed a range of new features, including a platform for building custom versions of ChatGPT to help with specific tasks and GPT-4 Turbo, a new model that has knowledge of world events up to April 2023 and which can fit the equivalent of over 300 pages of text in a single prompt.

    Read Article >