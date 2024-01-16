Here’s what you need to know about preordering the Apple Vision Pro

After first introducing the Vision Pro during last year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple recently revealed that the forthcoming headset will be available starting February 2nd. If you can’t wait to get your hands on it, however, you can preorder it from US Apple Store locations and online for $3,499 starting at 8AM ET on January 19th.

If you plan on placing your order as soon preorders later this week, it’s a good idea to read up on everything you need to know ahead of time. To make doing so a little easier, we’ve rounded up all the info you’ll need to place a preorder below, including a few details regarding the upcoming headset, the various accessories it comes packaged with, and more. We’ll also be updating this post when preorders open — or before then, if we learn more details — so be sure to bookmark this page.

A few details on the Apple Vision Pro

In a nutshell, the Apple Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset, one that features a 4K display for each eye and lets users switch between virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) with a Digital Crown-style dial. Along with Apple’s last-gen M2 chip, the headset is powered by the new R1 processor and runs visionOS, a new operating system that allows users to navigate using their eyes, hands, or voice.

Apple has described the headset as a productivity tool and entertainment device, but in truth, we’re not sure exactly sure what the standout feature is yet. We do have an idea of what it’s capable of, though. Apple says the headset can mirror the screen on your Mac, essentially acting as a portable monitor for multitasking. At the same time, you can also use the headset to run iPhone and iPad apps like FaceTime, Photos, and Movies, and even view spatial videos recorded with the iPhone 15 Pro. The headset will also supposedly provide an immersive streaming and gaming experience, offering users access to services like Disney Plus and the Apple TV app, along with games like Sonic Dream Team and Super Fruit Ninja.

We haven’t reviewed the new headset yet, but in our short time demoing it, we were impressed. While Apple calls the headset an augmented reality device, we found it was more like a fantastic VR headset (even if Apple would prefer that we call it a spatial computer). It also offered the highest resolution VR display we’d ever seen, with zero lag and impressive video passthrough that’s crisp and clear.

How to try out the Apple Vision Pro

Speaking of Apple Vision Pro demos, you can also try out the headset for yourself if you’re on the fence about buying it, provided you live in the US. You can sign up to demo the Apple Vision Pro at your local Apple Store starting at 8AM on February 2nd on a first-come, first-served basis. Based on the details we’ve received thus far, it sounds as though you might only be able to try the headset through the launch weekend, however, we’ve reached out to Apple to confirm.

As recently detailed in Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, the in-store Vision Pro demo will supposedly last for up to 25 minutes and involve viewing photos and videos. You will also be able to check out a host of third-party apps and use the headset as an ad hoc replacement for your computer or an iPad. Apple will reportedly scan your face to find the right fit before the demo, and if you need vision correction, an employee will also scan your lenses with a special device to determine your prescription. Apple is said to have “hundreds” of on-hand lenses, which should allow employees to accommodate most users.

How to preorder the Apple Vision Pro (without a prescription)

Apple Vision Pro $ 3499 The Apple Vision Pro is Apple’s first mixed-reality headset, one that’s capable of offering both virtual and augmented reality experiences. It offers 256GB of internal storage, delivers 4K video, and runs on visionOS, allowing you to use the headset with iPhone and iPad apps as well as Apple TV. $3499 at Apple

As previously mentioned, the Apple Vision Pro will be available on February 2nd, but you can preorder it from Apple starting January 19th at 8AM ET. Be sure you have your iPhone or iPad handy, though, as you’ll need to scan your face via Face ID so Apple can determine the right size head strap for you. Apple has also stipulated that you’ll need the latest version of the App Store app to do this, so remember to update your software ahead of time.

The headset starts at $3,499 with 256GB of storage and includes additional accessories like a polishing cloth, a Solo Knit Band, a Dual Loop Band, a headset mask that Apple calls a “Light Seal,” and two Light Seal cushions. A cover for the headset is also included, as is a battery, USB-C charging cable, and USB-C power adapter.

How to preorder the Apple Vision Pro (with prescription lenses)

Apple Vision Pro with Zeiss reading lenses $ 3598 For those with vision correction needs, Apple also sells the Apple Vision Pro with Zeiss readers that magnetically attach to the headset for an extra $99. It includes the same accessories that come with the standalone 256GB headset, but you’ll need a valid prescription to buy them. $3598 at Apple

Apple Vision Pro with Zeiss prescription lenses $ 3648 For an extra $149, the Apple Vision Pro comes with Zeiss prescription lenses as well, though you’ll need a valid prescription to buy them. They also magnetically attach to the headset and come with the same accessories included with the standalone headset. $3648 at Apple