Here’s our first look at Bethesda’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

A few years after it was first announced, we finally have a glimpse at the Indiana Jones game from Bethesda studio and Wolfenstein developer MachineGames. It’s called Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and the gameplay reveal was shown during Microsoft’s Developer Direct event. It’s an action-adventure game that takes place in both first and third person, depending on the scenario, and it’s set between the films Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, with Bethesda boss Todd Howard serving as executive producer. It doesn’t have a release date, but Microsoft says it’s coming later in 2024 to Xbox and PC.
And yes, there’s a lot of whip-based action.
The Indiana Jones game was first teased back in 2021, and last year came word that it would be exclusive to Xbox and PC.
The reveal comes as Lucasfilm has been partnering with a number of notable studios to bring its properties into the realm of video games, particularly when it comes to Star Wars. Titanfall studio Respawn has already made two games about Jedi, with more in the works; Ubisoft is working on an open-world game called Outlaws, which is slated to launch this year; and Quantic Dream is working on the story-focused spinoff Eclipse. (Meanwhile, a remake of the classic RPG Knights of the Old Republic appears to be in trouble.)
Here’s the full Indy segment if you missed it live: