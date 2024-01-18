Here’s our first look at Bethesda’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

A few years after it was first announced, we finally have a glimpse at the Indiana Jones game from Bethesda studio and Wolfenstein developer MachineGames. It’s called Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and the gameplay reveal was shown during Microsoft’s Developer Direct event. It’s an action-adventure game that takes place in both first and third person, depending on the scenario, and it’s set between the films Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, with Bethesda boss Todd Howard serving as executive producer. It doesn’t have a release date, but Microsoft says it’s coming later in 2024 to Xbox and PC.