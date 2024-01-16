How the EU’s DMA is changing Big Tech: all of the news and updates

Big tech companies will have to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) in early March, and the broad legislation is already forcing some major changes.

The law, which is designed to ensure fairer competition between tech giants, designates some large online companies and their services as “gatekeepers.” Those that have received the gatekeeper designation — the companies on the list are Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft — will have to meet strict requirements intended to reduce anticompetitive behavior. (Apple, Meta, and TikTok have appealed their designations; Google and Microsoft say they won’t.)

Ahead of the early March deadline, we’ve already seen some tech companies make changes, like Google, which is letting EU users choose which services share their data. But there is likely a lot more news to come on how the tech industry will adjust to the DMA.