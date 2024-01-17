Amazon’s latest Fire TVs can now use AI to generate custom art backgrounds

Back at its fall hardware event, Amazon announced that AI artwork generation would be coming to its Fire TV Omni QLED televisions and the second-gen Fire TV Stick 4K Max. And now, the feature has begun rolling out to those products in the US, giving owners a way to create a custom background using an Alexa voice prompt. You can say something like “Alexa, create a background of a medieval castle on Mars,” and you’ll see the image gradually created in front of you.

The AI Art feature is powered by Alexa and a fine-tuned Titan Image Generator model, according to Amazon. If you’ve used AI image creation tools before, this should feel familiar: Amazon will create up to four unique images for each prompt. You can also apply any number of artistic styles, including pixel art, oil painting, watercolor, colored pencil, and so on. Your custom AI artwork can be set as the background on your Fire TV device, and you’ll also have the option to save to Amazon Photos for easy sharing elsewhere.

An example of a finished AI Art image. The prompt was “Alexa, create a background of a Cyberpunk city in Yosemite. Image: Amazon

How to use AI Art on compatible Fire TV devices:

AI Art is only available on Fire TV devices that include ambient mode. Currently, that’s the Fire TV Omni QLED Series and the second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Activate the Ambient Experience by asking Alexa to “open Ambient.” Ambient mode can also be accessed from the Shortcuts menu with a tap of the Alexa button.

You’ll see a prompt notifying you that AI Art is a new feature in public preview. Select OK.

You can access AI Art by holding down the Alexa button and asking for prompts like, “Alexa, create a background of a mushroom wonderland on Mars.”

Once you ask Alexa for a prompt, you’ll see a series of four initial images on your screen. You can further personalize your images by clicking one of the modifier options at the top of your screen.

Image: Amazon