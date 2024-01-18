Xbox Developer Direct 2024: all the news and trailers

Xbox is having its first gaming presentation of 2024 with a Developer Direct showcase that will share news about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Avowed, and more.

Xbox has confirmed that MachineGames’ Indiana Jones video game will make its debut during the showcase. Expect “more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights, including details about the game’s setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy.”

In addition to a first glimpse of the Indiana Jones game, the Developer Direct might also confirm (or put to bed) rumors that Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves will venture beyond the land of Xbox exclusivity for multi-platform shores. Additionally, after Xbox Wire mistakenly announced that Final Fantasy XIV was now available in open beta, there might also be news on when you can finally play the “critically acclaimed” MMORPG on Xbox.