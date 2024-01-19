Gotta go fast: all the awesome stuff at AGDQ 2024

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2024 wraps up this weekend and The Verge is on-site in the positively balmy Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to bring you the final two days of speedrunning goodness.
Games Done Quick (GDQ) finale weekends tend to have some of the more exciting runs. On Friday, I’m looking forward to the run of Luminescent, a romhack of Super Mario World designed to be some of the most intense Mario platforming you will ever see. Later Friday afternoon there’s a run of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It’s always fun when a popular game gets its GDQ debut if only for the moments of “Oh, so that’s how that’s done.” I don’t know what Magical Tetris Challenge is, but any time Tetris shows up at a GDQ it’s bound to be a good, mind-melting time.
Though this is AGDQ’s last weekend, there are still plenty of runs from earlier in the event worth checking out. There was that time a runner played Super Mario 64 with a drum set. And that time a dog played Gyromite. Oh, and check out the entire Awful Games Done Quick block, which includes a run of Sneak King, an Xbox 360 game published by Burger King featuring their titular mascot running around stealthily delivering Whoppers to people.
Stick around to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to make an event like AGDQ run and to hear how GDQ’s 10-plus years of charity funding has impacted cancer prevention and research.
I’ve only been at Games Done Quick for all of 20 minutes and I’m already charmed by the event’s press badge. It’s Penn! The journalism bird from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the best examples of press representation in a video game ever. I’ve collected a lot of press and convention badges in my time but this is one I’m proud to keep.
“SOAR LONG!”
Using a custom-made controller and spurred by commands and treats, Peanut Butter button-pressed his way into our hearts and the speedrunning history books with his run of Gyromite in the first-ever speedrun done by a dog. Gyromite is a game where the player guides a sleepwalking scientist through his lab by pressing buttons to raise or lower colored pillars in the scientist’s way. To successfully complete a level, players must not get squished by releasing a pillar too soon and avoid monsters called “smicks” that can kill the player in one hit.
- There’s no rule that says a dog can’t speedrun.
In about an hour, Peanut Butter, the shiba inu partner of speedrunner JSR_, will make his Games Done Quick debut running Gyromite — an NES game that made use of Nintendo’s R.O.B accessory. This is the first time a dog has ever speedrun a game at the annual speedrunning charity event and it is sure to go down as one of the best runs of all time. Don’t miss it.
