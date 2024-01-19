Gotta go fast: all the awesome stuff at AGDQ 2024

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2024 wraps up this weekend and The Verge is on-site in the positively balmy Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to bring you the final two days of speedrunning goodness.

Games Done Quick (GDQ) finale weekends tend to have some of the more exciting runs. On Friday, I’m looking forward to the run of Luminescent, a romhack of Super Mario World designed to be some of the most intense Mario platforming you will ever see. Later Friday afternoon there’s a run of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It’s always fun when a popular game gets its GDQ debut if only for the moments of “Oh, so that’s how that’s done.” I don’t know what Magical Tetris Challenge is, but any time Tetris shows up at a GDQ it’s bound to be a good, mind-melting time.

Though this is AGDQ’s last weekend, there are still plenty of runs from earlier in the event worth checking out. There was that time a runner played Super Mario 64 with a drum set. And that time a dog played Gyromite. Oh, and check out the entire Awful Games Done Quick block, which includes a run of Sneak King, an Xbox 360 game published by Burger King featuring their titular mascot running around stealthily delivering Whoppers to people.