Apple’s sci-fi thriller Constellation gets haunting first trailer

Apple is kicking off the week with the first trailer for its sci-fi series Constellation.
The show stars Noomi Rapace as an astronaut who “returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.” In the trailer, this appears to manifest itself as a series of mysteries — a strange piano, an unknown voice on a tape recorder — along with plenty of unsettling hallucinations. The rest of the cast includes Jonathan Banks, James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, William Catlett, and Barbara Sukowa, and the series is being helmed by creator and writer Peter Harness (Doctor Who).
Constellation premieres with three episodes on February 21st, and new episodes stream on Wednesdays after that. (Between this and Netflix’s Spaceman, it’s looking to be a fun few weeks for fans of haunted astronauts.)
The show is part of a steady ongoing push into sci-fi for Apple TV Plus, which includes the likes of Foundation, Invasion, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Silo, For All Mankind, Hello Tomorrow, and Severance.