Netflix’s new Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer has cute critters and dramatic battles

We’re about a month away from the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix, which can only mean one thing: it’s time for a trailer.
This clip is focused almost entirely on setting up Aang (played by Gordon Cormier) — the titular Avatar — as a young hero preparing to, well, save the world. It’s full of dramatic lines, some cool special effects, and at least one very cute critter. If nothing else, the trailer makes it seem like the live-action series will be a good entry point for newcomers who haven’t seen the animated series.
It’s been a long road to this new take on the franchise. The adaptation was first announced in 2018, and in 2020, the show’s original creators stepped away from the project citing creative differences. Since then, the announcements have been a slow trickle of casting reveals culminating in the first proper trailer last November. (Meanwhile, Netflix has also released a handful of other anime adaptions in that span to varying degrees of success, including One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho.)
Avatar will start streaming on Netflix on February 22nd.