Netflix’s new Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer has cute critters and dramatic battles

We’re about a month away from the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix, which can only mean one thing: it’s time for a trailer.

This clip is focused almost entirely on setting up Aang (played by Gordon Cormier) — the titular Avatar — as a young hero preparing to, well, save the world. It’s full of dramatic lines, some cool special effects, and at least one very cute critter. If nothing else, the trailer makes it seem like the live-action series will be a good entry point for newcomers who haven’t seen the animated series.