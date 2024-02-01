The Verge’s 2024 Valentine’s Day gift guide

Lego BrickHeadz EVE and Wall-E Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. These are just a few of the legendary couples in the same stratosphere as Wall-E and EVE. That being said, what’s more adorable than gifting your partner a 155-piece Lego set that honors the endearing relationship of two of Pixar’s most beloved characters?

Twelve South AirFly Duo Twelve South’s AirFly Duo can amp up the sound quality of in-flight entertainment, making it a handy tool for frequent travelers. The long-lasting Bluetooth adapter can sync with two pairs of wireless headphones simultaneously, allowing you and your partner to share a movie, podcast, or music without having to rely on whatever shoddy earbuds most airlines provide.

Kindle Scribe Amazon’s largest e-reader is more than just a great reading device — it’s a 10.2-inch digital notebook with a stylus that can function as a pen, pencil, or marker. What’s even cooler is that it can convert handwriting into typed text, which is sure to come in handy for students, aspiring poets, or anyone who prefers to whip up notes the old-fashioned way.

Apple AirPods Pro (with USB-C) If your valentine could use a new pair of earbuds, chances are they’ll love the latest AirPods Pro. They offer stellar sound and sublime ANC, along with dust resistance and deep integration with the rest of the Apple ecosystem. Plus, you can engrave your giftee’s name (or their favorite emoji) onto the included USB-C charging case, adding a personal touch.

Lego Bouquet of Roses Roses are romantic and all... until they die and turn into compost less than a week later. Thankfully, Lego’s brick-ified rose bouquet is designed to keep the romance alive much longer. They’re more fun than your typical perennial, too, which doesn’t encourage you and your beau to snuggle up and assemble each blossom and sprig of baby’s breath by hand.

Polaroid I-2 instant camera There’s something romantic about the timeless utility of Polaroid cameras like the I-2, which marries on-demand retro film prints with digital controls and light metering. The premium instant camera is pricey on its own — and the cost of the film doesn’t help — but that only leads to a more thoughtful approach when capturing life’s precious moments.

iPhone 15 A phone is a big gift for Valentine’s Day. But if you’re still in love with your Android phone and your mate loves their iPhone, then this gift is all about the romance of a more perfect union — a union under USB-C, of course.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet You can’t go wrong with a cast iron skillet if cooking is your partner’s preferred love language. With the Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, your valentine can sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, and fry all kinds of foods for years to come. Not only does the long-lasting 12-inch pan offer terrific heat distribution and retention but it’s also safe to use in the oven or over an open fire.

Fitbit Charge 6 Traditional watches make for classic gifts, but they’re not all that useful by modern standards. Fitbit’s Charge 6 is a more versatile present, one your giftee can use to keep track of various health and wellness metrics in addition to time. They can even use the FDA-cleared EKG wearable to make purchases with Google Wallet and get directions via Google Maps.

Memory film keychain This memory film keychain is the kind of cutesy, sentimental gift that feels tailor-made for V-Day. The film roll-inspired keychain can hold up to 10 photos, each of which you can personalize with a short message. If you really want to get creative, you can even add a theme, whether it be images from your first trip together, your wedding day, or any other occasion you were fortunate enough to have captured.

Mophie Snap Plus Juice Pack Mini With Stand Between social media deep dives, planning their next Temu haul, and FaceTiming you all day, your valentine’s phone could probably use a quick top-off. Thankfully, Mophie’s 5,000mAh Snap Plus charger features an integrated kickstand and can wirelessly supply MagSafe-compatible iPhones with up to 7.5W of power. You can even use the reliable battery pack to charge both USB-C and Qi-enabled devices on the side.

Bialetti Mini Express Lichtenstein The Mini Express offers a fun way to brew coffee by miniaturizing the Italian Moka pot, which uses vapor pressure to pull hot water through a chamber of ground beans. Just set it on the stove, do a little dance, and watch the coffee automatically drip from the twin spouts into the two included cups, both of which feature Alfonso Bialetti’s mustachioed caricature.

Periodic Tableware shot glass set If you want to gift something geeky yet fun, you can’t go wrong with a set of laboratory shot glasses. The set comes with four glasses in total, which are made to resemble laboratory-grade glassware, including both beakers and Erlenmeyer flasks. They’re a perfect gift for science nerds and tequila lovers, or anyone with a soft spot for Breaking Bad.

Otamatone The Otamatone might just be the world’s strangest musical instrument. With its eighth note-shaped body, the electronic synthesizer looks traditional enough — except it has a silly face that produces bizarre, off-key sounds. Yet you can also play legit songs on it by sliding your fingers up and down its stem, making it a good gift for musicians and gag gift lovers alike.

Apple AirTag If you’re planning a romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day, Apple’s AirTags can help you and your beau speed through baggage claim faster. The ultra-wideband item trackers can make life easier for iPhone and iPad owners in other ways, too, regardless of whether you’re hoping to keep tabs on your backpack, car keys, or your car itself.

Baldur’s Gate 3

(PC, PlayStation, Xbox) Gamer couples can test their teamwork and collective resolve with a co-op campaign of Baldur’s Gate 3. Every decision, big or small, could be the difference between life and death for your beloved characters in this deep turn-based strategy RPG. Many consider it to be the best game of 2023 (we’re inclined to agree), and you could be “bae” of the year just for gifting it.

Mini Buddha Board Inspired by Zen Buddhist ideas about living in the present and letting go, the Mini Buddha Board encourages both mindfulness and mess-free creativity. With the included five-inch board and brush, the foldable canvas gives your loved one space to paint away their worries with water and observe as both slowly disappear.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

(Nintendo Switch) Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a great opportunity to act as Luigi to the Mario in your life. The new 2D side-scroller features plenty of whimsy and unexpected twists, along with local and online co-op. The plumber’s latest escapade for the Nintendo Switch may be a bit bizarre at times, but hey, nothing says “I love you” quite like leaving the last fire flower for your partner in crime.

Wingspan Cards Against Humanity is overrated. Wingspan, however, plays as beautifully as it looks, while offering just the right amount of strategy and a unique way to learn about various species. If you and your valentine are looking to move beyond the basics, Elizabeth Hargrave’s bird-themed engine-building board game is a must, whether you like birds or not.

JLab Go Air Sport Few things are more distracting than a pair of wireless earbuds that continually fall out while exercising. JLab’s Go Air Sport will stay securely locked in your ears thanks to their dedicated hooks, however, and boast good sound quality for the price. They also carry an IP55 rating for sweat and dust resistance, meaning they can withstand even the sweatiest HIIT classes.

St. Agrestis Non-Alcoholic Phony Negroni If your valentine’s Dry January has extended into February, St. Agrestis’ Phony Negroni is a great alternative to gifting a bottle of wine. With subtle notes of juniper and citrus — not to mention the bitterness of a classic Negroni — this delicious nonalcoholic cocktail tastes just like the real thing. The best part? It won’t leave your giftee with a killer hangover in the morning.

Echo Show 8 (third-gen) You can help your partner turn a dull house into a smart home with the latest Echo Show 8. Not only does Amazon’s third-gen smart speaker offer good sound, helpful widgets, and the usual suite of Alexa-based smarts but it also doubles as a Zigbee hub with Matter-over-Thread support. That means it can control pretty much any smart device in your home.

All Treats Sugarwish gift box Instead of trying to guess which treats your valentine might like, you could hook them up with a custom gift box from Sugarwish. After placing your order, Sugarwish will send your giftee a personalized card and a link so they can add candies, cookies, coffee, and whatever goodies their heart (or unrelenting sweet tooth) desires.

Ugreen 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station Ugreen’s 2-in-1 charger doesn’t just deliver up to 7.5W of power to MagSafe-compatible phones. Sure, the adjustable charging stand serves as a convenient way to juice an iPhone and a pair of AirPods, yet it also makes for a terrific StandBy companion for those who’ve made the jump to iOS 17 and want to use their phone as a desk-friendly widget machine.

Loveless

(vinyl) The irony of gifting an album called Loveless on Valentine’s Day is not lost on us. However, My Bloody Valentine’s 1991 opus might be the greatest shoegaze album of all time. It’s light on structure but heavy on drum loops, swirling feedback, and introspection, making it the kind of atmospheric album you can pop an edible and get utterly lost in (legally, of course).

Opinel No.08 Carbon Steel Folding Knife Sometimes, all you need is a simple blade for simple tasks. Opinel's pocket-friendly No.08 features a sleek beechwood handle and 3.28 inches of carbon steel, making it easy for you to sharpen pencils, peel apples, open packages, and carry out a host of other jobs that might crop up throughout the day. It's an everyday carry if there ever was one.

Sony SRS-XB100 speaker Don’t be fooled by its diminutive size. Sony’s SRS-XB100 might be smaller than a can of Coke, but it’s an impressive Bluetooth speaker that delivers a surprising amount of bass. With IP67 dust and water resistance, a built-in strap, and speakerphone support, it’s also a useful gift anyone can appreciate (including hikers and professional shower singers).

We’re Not Really Strangers Couples Edition You’d be surprised what new things you can learn about someone even after years of dating — all you have to do is ask. The Couples Edition of We’re Not Really Strangers features 150 questions to share with your partner that are sure to spark some enlightening, deep conversations. And if heartfelt candidness doesn’t come easy, consider pairing the cards with a little bit of liquid courage.

Amazon Echo Pop Amazon's Echo Pop might look like a quirky piece of home decor — I mean, look at that form factor — but it's also supremely helpful. The small smart speaker can wake you up each morning, hit you with your daily to-dos, and even lull you to sleep at night. As if that’s wasn't enough, it's also the cheapest Matter controller you can buy and an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender.

The New York Times Greatest Hits of Monday Crossword Puzzles Most people hate Mondays, which is probably why The New York Times chose to publish its least aggravating crossword puzzles at the beginning of the week. The publication’s greatest hits collection is chock-full of puzzles curated by master puzzler Will Shortz, many of which will still offer you a chance to swoop in and aid your significant other when they’re stumped.

Embroidered Dad Hat We might call these Dad Hats, but anyone could score fashionista points with this piece of Verge headgear. The slightly curved bill offers a worn aesthetic straight out of the bag, and you can choose from a variety of gender-neutral styles made of 100 percent cotton twill. It also comes embroidered with the coolest logo on the planet, if we do say so ourselves.

Bake Smart Bake Smart, Samantha Seneviratne’s delectable cookbook from last year, contains 100 unique recipes covering everything from linzer cookies and blackberry-rye cream scones to burnt caramel cheesecake. It’s brimming with appliance-free prep methods and ways to use unconventional ingredients, all of which is buoyed by Seneviratne’s easy-to-follow instructions and personal anecdotes.

