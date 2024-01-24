Pokémon with guns? All the latest on viral gaming hit Palworld

Gaming’s first big surprise hit of 2024 arrived early with the release of Palworld. Described by some as “Pokémon with guns,” the game launched in early access on Steam and Xbox in January and sold millions of copies in a matter of days. In reality, it’s more of a survival game in the Ark or Minecraft mold, but with pokémon-like critters that you can catch and put to work for you. (But yes, there are guns.) The game hasn’t been without controversy — including accusations of plagiarism — but that hasn’t slowed things down much, with the game regularly hitting new milestones and the developer promising plenty of updates planned for the future. Keep up with all the latest on Palworld right here.
Palworld is a hit, and it’s easy to see why
It seems like everyone on Earth is either talking about or playing Palworld. Indeed, in the three days since its early access launch on Steam on January 19th (and simultaneous release on Game Pass), the game has sold over 5 million copies. While that’s not quite Tears of the Kingdom numbers, to have a game from a relatively unknown developer do that kind of work in that short of time? Okay, Palworld, you have our attention. Let’s see exactly what it is you have to say.Read Article >
Palworld’s announcement trailer released in 2021. It started generally enough, with a bright, colorful world populated with cute monsters that bear an almost uncomfortable resemblance to another game featuring cute, catchable creatures. But then come the AK-47s. Midway through the game’s trailer, the tone shifts from “catch these cute monsters that will help you build your home” to “shoot these cute monsters and use them as slave labor.” One of the most memorable moments from that first trailer was the image of a bunch of pals (the monsters are called pals) that look startlingly like Sprigatito, mournfully manufacturing assault rifles on an assembly line.
Palworld is getting raid bosses, PvP, and crossplay support in the future
Palworld, a new multiplayer monster-collecting survival game, has sold more than 7 million copies in just five days, and now the developers behind it are sharing a roadmap of what’s to come. Dubbed “Pokémon with guns” by many, Palworld is set to get player-vs-player (PvP) fights, raid bosses, a PvP arena mode, and Steam / Xbox crossplay support.Read Article >
Developer Pocket Pair revealed the planned future updates in a post on X (formerly Twitter) today with no time frame for when they will arrive. Palworld is also getting “various Xbox feature improvements,” alongside server transfers and migrations, improvements to the game’s building system, and new islands, pals, bosses, and technologies.
- But for Palworld, it was Tuesday.
Palworld’s coming for the kneecaps of all of Steam’s most popular games. Within days of its early access launch it’s sold 6 million copies, rocketed to the top of Steam concurrent player lists, and now it can add another milestone, amassing 1.864 million players to beat Counter-Strike’s all time peak player count.
Funnily enough, Palworld’s peak player count only barely edged out Counter-Strike’s all time high by roughly 50,000 players. Impressive numbers aside, Palworld’s got a tough row to hoe if it hopes to ever beat reigning champion PUBG’s all-time player count of 3 million.
Nintendo goes after the Palworld Pokémon modder
Nintendo has finally come for Palworld... in the form of issuing a takedown for a video of a mod that swapped all the Palworld pals for pokémon. Lol.Read Article >
If you’re not one of the now 6 million players who’ve bought a copy of the game, here’s a quick explainer. Palworld is a multiplayer survival crafting game in which you use cute monsters called pals to harvest resources and build structures. Oh, and there are guns — you can shoot the pals with guns.
Jan 22Over five million copies of Palworld have been sold since Friday.
Lots of people have been catching Pals and hatching eggs, according to the game’s developer, Pocketpair. Palworld is also currently the most-played game on Steam, hitting a peak of roughly 1.5 million players.
The game, described by Kotaku as “if someone tossed Minecraft, Fortnite, Pokémon, and some AR-15s into a giant blender,” is a breakout hit despite seemingly coming out of nowhere.