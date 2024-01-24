Pokémon with guns? All the latest on viral gaming hit Palworld

Gaming’s first big surprise hit of 2024 arrived early with the release of Palworld. Described by some as “Pokémon with guns,” the game launched in early access on Steam and Xbox in January and sold millions of copies in a matter of days. In reality, it’s more of a survival game in the Ark or Minecraft mold, but with pokémon-like critters that you can catch and put to work for you. (But yes, there are guns.) The game hasn’t been without controversy — including accusations of plagiarism — but that hasn’t slowed things down much, with the game regularly hitting new milestones and the developer promising plenty of updates planned for the future. Keep up with all the latest on Palworld right here.