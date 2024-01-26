Switch 2: all the news and rumors on Nintendo’s next console

The Nintendo Switch is going to be a tough act to follow. With more than 130 million units sold, the hybrid tablet has become the company’s bestselling console to date, besting the Wii, and slowly but surely approaching the DS handheld. The question is: what comes next?
Nintendo infamously followed the Wii with the ill-fated Wii U before turning things around with the Switch. And the console appears to be going out on a high note following the release of blockbusters The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder in 2023. For years there has been a steady stream of rumors and reports about what the next Switch might look like — it’s been called everything from the “Switch Pro” to the Switch 2” — and it’s expected to launch some time in 2024 with an eight-inch LCD screen.
As we await official word from Nintendo on its next device, you can keep up with all of the latest developments right here.
Supply chain analysis from Omdia’s Hiroshi Hayase suggests Nintendo’s next console, widely expected to launch later this year, will have a bigger screen than both the original Switch (6.2-inches) and the OLED model (7-inches), Bloomberg reports. That lines up with VGC’s previous reporting about the LCD display. Developers reportedly saw demos of the new Switch last year, and Activision was briefed on it as early as 2022.
Oct 18, 2023
With a Switch 2 looming, Nintendo is sending out the original with a bang
There's a very good chance that this will be the last year where the Switch is Nintendo's main piece of hardware. While rumors of a Switch successor have persisted for years, recent reports suggest that an upgraded device is not only coming but will be here relatively soon, with a potential 2024 launch. If that is indeed the case, it seems that Nintendo isn't content to let the device go out with a whimper — in fact, 2023 has been one of the Switch's strongest years to date.
Just look at the company’s biggest properties. This year, we have both a new mainline Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom and a classic Mario title with Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The last time the company released a major Zelda and Super Mario in the same year was 2017, which just so happened to be when the Switch debuted. (Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey have since gone on to sell more than 50 million combined copies.) Tears of the Kingdom, in particular, really feels like it’s pushing the upper limits of what the Switch is capable of — just look at some of the physics-defying creations players have come up with inside of its giant open world.
Sep 18, 2023
Activision was briefed on Nintendo’s Switch 2 last year
Rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 announcement have grown recently after reports of developer demos at Gamescom last month. Now, we know that Activision was briefed on a next-generation Nintendo Switch last year, thanks to internal emails from the FTC v. Microsoft case.
Activision executives, including CEO Bobby Kotick, met with Nintendo executives in December 2022 to discuss a next-generation Switch. In an internal email chain, Chris Schnakenberg, head of Activision’s platform strategy and partner relations, prepared a summary of the “Switch NG” (Switch next-generation) inside a document labeled “NG Switch Draft.pdf.”
Sep 7, 2023
Nintendo Switch 2 evidence grows with rumors of developer demos
Nintendo has reportedly demonstrated the Nintendo Switch 2 behind closed doors at Gamescom last month. Eurogamer reports that some trusted developers got an early look at the Switch 2 and some tech demos of how games run on the unannounced system.
There was reportedly a demo of an improved version of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that’s designed to run on the more advanced hardware inside the Nintendo Switch 2. Eurogamer’s report follows rumors from Windows Central’s Jez Corden that Nintendo had discussed a next-generation Switch with select developers at Gamescom.
Jul 31, 2023
Nintendo’s next-gen console could come as soon as 2024
For the last six years, there have been only three things you can count on: death, taxes, and rumors of a new Nintendo console. Now, a new rumor from VGC suggests Nintendo's eyeing a 2024 release for its next-gen console.
According to sources who spoke to VGC, the new console could feature a cheaper LCD screen instead of a higher-end display like the OLED Switch and continue to include a cartridge slot for loading games. Nintendo executives also hope that the 2024 release window will ensure the console won’t have inventory issues like the ones that plagued the launch of the Xbox Series S / X and PlayStation 5.
Mar 3, 2022
The Steam Deck’s FSR vividly shows why a Nintendo Switch Pro would rule
The Nintendo Switch turns five years old today — five years without ever addressing the fact some of its biggest games tend to chug and don't look great on a big screen TV.
I’m here to tell you that not only does Nintendo have a solution for that, Valve’s rival Steam Deck proves beyond a doubt that it would work phenomenally.
Sep 30, 2021
Nintendo categorically denies that a 4K Switch Pro is in development
It is rare for a big company to come out and categorically deny an entire report, but that's what Nintendo just did — the Japanese corporate entity issued a press release insisting Bloomberg's seeming revelation that Nintendo was pushing developers to build 4K-resolution games for an upcoming but potentially canceled "Switch Pro" handheld was entirely incorrect.
Nintendo writes the report “falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support” and insists that it’s “not true.” Separately, it says that it has no plans for any new Nintendo Switch other than the slightly refined OLED model that’ll be out next week.
Sep 29, 2021
The Switch Pro was real, Bloomberg reports
Don't get me wrong; we're excited about Nintendo's new OLED Switch — the number of preorders in The Verge newsroom confirms it. But what about the more powerful Switch that so many of us thought was around the corner? A new Bloomberg report suggests that the global chip shortage is why plans fell through for a "Switch Pro" with upgraded hardware from Nvidia and 4K resolution.
The outlet, which previously reported on the device, backs up those reports by saying it’s identified at least 11 developers, naming only Zynga, who have received 4K Nintendo Switch development kits. Specifically, Bloomberg claims employees heard from Nintendo that they should design games to target the higher resolution.
Jul 6, 2021
Don’t count out the Nintendo Switch Pro
The Nintendo Switch is fine. Like Alex says, there's no pressing reason for Nintendo to replace it right now. But does that mean today's new OLED variant has utterly dashed our dreams of a more powerful Switch Pro, one that might play games like Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Hyrule Warriors, and Persona 5 Strikers without chugging?
I wouldn’t rule out a Switch Pro just yet, partly because I have a hard time believing Nintendo can resist pumping out as many models as the market will hold:
Mar 7, 2021
What we actually want from an upgraded Nintendo Switch
Rumors about a long-desired upgrade to the Nintendo Switch have been swirling for some time, and this week, Bloomberg reported that this fabled new Switch might actually be coming soon.
This upgraded Switch will apparently have a 7-inch 720p OLED screen that can output 4K graphics when connected to a TV, according to the report. An OLED screen would be a major upgrade from the Switch and Switch Lite’s LCD, likely providing deeper colors and darker blacks. And the 4K output would be a big jump, too; right now, the current Switch tops out at a 1080p resolution when hooked up to a TV.
Jan 31, 2020
Nintendo says it has no plans for a new Switch this year
Nintendo CEO and president Shuntaro Furukawa told investors today that the company has "no plans" to launch a new model of the Switch in 2020. Speaking as part of a corporate management policy briefing following yesterday's release of financial results, Furukawa instead pointed to today's announcement of the new Animal Crossing-branded model.
“According to the conventional wisdom for dedicated video game platforms, Nintendo Switch should be entering the midway phase of the hardware lifecycle,” Furukawa said. “But we believe we have built a foundation on which we can pursue further growth opportunities for Nintendo Switch.”