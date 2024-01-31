Death Stranding 2’s new trailer is delightfully disturbing

The sequel to Death Stranding is shaping up to be just as strange as the original. At its State of Play showcase today, Sony showed off a new trailer for the game that... starts out with a particularly disturbing bit of surgery. The lengthy clip features a whole bunch of new locations outside of the US, as well as the return of a villain who has been given a Joker-esque makeover. And yes, the baby makes an appearance — along with a new, talking doll.
The sequel also has an official title now: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. It’s due to launch in 2025. Here’s the premise:
Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam — with companions by his side — sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected?
Death Stranding 2 was first unveiled at The Game Awards in 2022 and is coming to the PS5 (at least at launch — the original made its way to the PC and iPhone eventually). It once again boasts an all-star cast of Hollywood and games industry acting talent, including Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Troy Baker.
The sequel is far from the only project in the works at Kojima Productions. The studio has teamed up with A24 for a live-action film based on Death Stranding and is working on a mysterious Xbox horror game called OD.