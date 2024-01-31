All the news from PlayStation’s 2024 State of Play

Sony’s last State of Play was in September 2023 and went head-to-head with a Nintendo Direct that same day. It was a short affair, lasting about 20 minutes, but expect today’s presentation to be around 40.

In addition to Hideo Kojima’s and BioShock creator Ken Levine’s latest games, with less than a month left until launch, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will also likely get some screen time. In a recent interview, producer Yoshinori Kitase teased how the game will handle That Scene (you know the one), so expect some portion of the State of Play to be devoted to it.