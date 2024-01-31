All the news from PlayStation’s 2024 State of Play

Hot on the heels of Xbox’s Developer Direct earlier this month, PlayStation has added its own State of Play showcase to the calendar. Today’s State of Play is rumored to feature a bunch of updates on games like Death Stranding 2 and Judas as well as new announcements, one of which might involve Sonic the Hedgehog and his gun-wielding friend.
Sony’s last State of Play was in September 2023 and went head-to-head with a Nintendo Direct that same day. It was a short affair, lasting about 20 minutes, but expect today’s presentation to be around 40.
In addition to Hideo Kojima’s and BioShock creator Ken Levine’s latest games, with less than a month left until launch, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will also likely get some screen time. In a recent interview, producer Yoshinori Kitase teased how the game will handle That Scene (you know the one), so expect some portion of the State of Play to be devoted to it.
TODAY, 2:30 PM UTC
Only two titles have been confirmed, with Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin and the anime-style adventure game Stellar Blade. But with Sony saying the event will include “other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond,” it’s not hard to guess some of the games that could make an appearance. There’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which is launching very soon; the remake of Silent Hill 2; a rumored PS5 remake of horror game Until Dawn; the sequel to Death Stranding that we haven’t heard much about since its reveal; and the mysterious Judas, the first title from BioShock creative lead Ken Levine’s new studio. Maybe we’ll see some of Sony’s scaled-back ambitions in the live-service space.
Jan 29
The last State of Play was in September, which featured a release date announcement for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and a lengthy trailer for Spider-Man 2 (which launched one month later). We’ll likely see more of Rebirth at the upcoming livestream, along with other PlayStation titles like Helldivers 2, Rise of the Rōnin, and the Silent Hill 2 remake.