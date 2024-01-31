Skip to main content
All the news from PlayStation's 2024 State of Play

By Ash Parrish

Hot on the heels of Xbox’s Developer Direct earlier this month, PlayStation has added its own State of Play showcase to the calendar. Today’s State of Play is rumored to feature a bunch of updates on games like Death Stranding 2 and Judas as well as new announcements, one of which might involve Sonic the Hedgehog and his gun-wielding friend.

Sony’s last State of Play was in September 2023 and went head-to-head with a Nintendo Direct that same day. It was a short affair, lasting about 20 minutes, but expect today’s presentation to be around 40.

In addition to Hideo Kojima’s and BioShock creator Ken Levine’s latest games, with less than a month left until launch, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will also likely get some screen time. In a recent interview, producer Yoshinori Kitase teased how the game will handle That Scene (you know the one), so expect some portion of the State of Play to be devoted to it.