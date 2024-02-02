Vision Pro launch: all the news about Apple’s pricey new headset

Apple’s Vision Pro is finally here. Tim Cook arrived at Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in New York City to greet the crowd of customers at the doors who were waiting to try out the headset or buy one for themselves.
The Vision Pro is Apple’s take on a mixed-reality headset, which, according to our review, ”feels like magic when it works and frustrates you completely when it doesn’t.” There are more than 600 apps for the headset that take advantage of its key features, such as video passthrough and spatial audio.
Apple has started letting people demo the $3,499 headset at its stores on a first-come, first-served basis, but it’s also giving customers the chance to reserve time for a demo starting on Monday, February 5th. Along with the launch of the headset, we’re learning more about the apps coming to the Vision Pro — ranging from the dozens of 3D movies Disney is offering on the app to an unofficial YouTube app.
Here’s everything that went down following the launch of the Vision Pro.
TODAY, Two hours agoApple’s “First Timer” Vision Pro ad highlights eye-tracking plus gesture and voice controls.
The Vision Pro is out today, and Apple’s latest ad for the device shows what it might be like to interact with the headset for the first time.
TODAY, 3:00 PM UTCSnarky weather forecasts — in mixed reality.
Carrot Weather has offered a first look at its Vision Pro app launching today, which features comical weather forecasts optimized for visionOS, along with a new 3D weather globe you can explore in your physical space. You can also play mini-games and interact with Carrot’s AI character via the “ornament” in the main app window.
1/5
TODAY, 2:25 PM UTCYou can reserve a Vision Pro demo as soon as Monday, February 5th.
Apple is taking reservations now from its website. But if you can’t wait that long, Apple stores are offering demos of the Vision Pro on a first come, first served basis today and over the weekend.
Tim Cook already made an appearance at the Apple store on Fifth Ave in New York, where he greeted customers lined up to buy or try the headset.
TODAY, 2:03 PM UTCHere are all of the 3D Disney movies available on the Vision Pro.
A mix of 42 popular Disney flicks, including Finding Nemo, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens are headed to the Vision Pro headset in 3D. Disney Plus subscribers will get access to the whole catalog, but non-subscribers can still rent or buy 3D movies from the Apple TV app.
TODAY, 1:43 PM UTCThis is the future of work.
...minus the included head strap, I guess.
Vision Pro. $3,499. Launches today, maybe you’ve heard of it?
TODAY, 12:03 PM UTC
Christian Selig makes the YouTube Vision Pro app that Google wouldn’t
Google said it isn’t putting out a YouTube app for Apple’s new Vision Pro headset, so a third-party developer has stepped in to make one instead. Juno is the work of Christian Selig, the developer behind the now defunct Reddit app Apollo. It costs $4.99 and is already available from Apple’s App Store.Read Article >
Although it’s an unofficial third-party app, Juno supports most of the features you’d expect out of a native YouTube app. You can watch videos (obviously), scrub and skip through them using pinch gestures, and it’ll even respect the videos’ aspect ratios. Browsing YouTube’s catalog is also supported (though you can’t see video comments), and Juno is also set up to show YouTube ads to avoid making Google “grumpy,” Selig writes.
TODAY, 9:09 AM UTCThis Vision Pro app breaks down communication barriers.
Navi makes use of the headset’s floating app windows by allowing you to transcribe and translate conversations in real time, viewing the subtitles beside whoever you’re speaking to.
The translation feature works with iOS devices that must also be running Navi, and requires both users conversing to have an active subscription to the app which starts from $3.99 per week.
Check out this demo of a Dutch-language translation: