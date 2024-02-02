Vision Pro launch: all the news about Apple’s pricey new headset

Apple’s Vision Pro is finally here. Tim Cook arrived at Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in New York City to greet the crowd of customers at the doors who were waiting to try out the headset or buy one for themselves.

The Vision Pro is Apple’s take on a mixed-reality headset, which, according to our review, ”feels like magic when it works and frustrates you completely when it doesn’t.” There are more than 600 apps for the headset that take advantage of its key features, such as video passthrough and spatial audio.

Apple has started letting people demo the $3,499 headset at its stores on a first-come, first-served basis, but it’s also giving customers the chance to reserve time for a demo starting on Monday, February 5th. Along with the launch of the headset, we’re learning more about the apps coming to the Vision Pro — ranging from the dozens of 3D movies Disney is offering on the app to an unofficial YouTube app.