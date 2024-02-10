Here are 22 last-minute gifts you can still grab ahead of Valentine’s Day

It seems like just yesterday we were celebrating Christmas, and now we’re shifting through scores of Super Bowl TV deals ahead of the big game. Valentine’s Day is also nearly here, though there’s no need to panic (yet) if you haven’t found the perfect gift for your significant other. After all, the deals team at The Verge has your back.

We published our Valentine’s Day gift guide a few weeks ago, but as the holiday draws closer, we’re aware that not all of our recommendations will arrive in time. That’s why we’ve put together a list of a few gifts that will. Some, like Apple’s latest AirPods Pro with USB-C, are discounted highlights culled straight from our gift guide, while picks like the Google Pixel Watch 2 are entirely new suggestions. And just in case you put off gift hunting until the last possible minute — no judgment here! — we’ve included a few digital gift ideas at the bottom you can send and receive instantly.

Gifts that (should) arrive on time

Whether your giftee is an Apple fan or simply a music lover, the second-gen AirPods Pro are a gift worth shelling out for. Apple’s latest wireless earbuds improve upon the first-gen model with onboard volume controls and a MagSafe charging case with a built-in speaker, which allows you to keep tabs on them more easily using Apple’s Find My app. They also feature better noise cancellation and sound quality, along with dust resistance and support for USB-C charging. Normally $249, you can buy them in time for Valentine’s Day for $189.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Alternatively, the cheaper third-gen AirPods should also ship in time for the holiday when you buy them for $139.99 ($30 off) with a Lightning charging case at Amazon or Best Buy. Apple’s latest entry-level AirPods are a good pair of water-resistant earbuds if you want to stay in the Apple ecosystem but can do without perks like active noise cancellation and swappable ear tips.

If you want to gift your music-loving valentine something more budget-friendly, there’s Sony’s charming SRS-XB100 speaker. The powerful speaker is the size of a can of Coke, yet it still manages to deliver crisp, clear audio and features perks like IP67 dust and water resistance. What’s more, the colorful speaker can also function as a speakerphone, which is impressive given its price point. Typically $59.99, Best Buy and Amazon will ship it in time for Valentine’s Day for around $48 ($11 off), though, the latter requires a Prime membership.

Given it’s the middle of winter, chances are the weather where you live isn’t exactly conducive to a romantic picnic in the park. Thankfully, there are plenty of gifts to keep you and your valentine entertained indoors. Gamers, for instance, can play their favorite video games for hours on end with consoles like the Xbox Series X (Best Buy) and Nintendo Switch OLED (Amazon), both of which should arrive in time for the holiday. You can even gift the PlayStation 5, though you’ll have to pick it up from a local Best Buy store to get it in time.

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are capable of playing games in 4K at up to 120fps, offer a whopping 1TB of built-in storage, and allow you to play physical media (assuming you didn’t grab the Digital Edition of the PS5). The Nintendo Switch OLED, meanwhile, is great for handheld gaming, with a sturdy kickstand and vibrant 7-inch OLED screen that’s the largest in the lineup (at least, for now).

PlayStation 5 $ 500 The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s latest and most powerful console yet. When connected to a high refresh rate display, it can run some games at 4K at up to 120Hz. $500 at Best Buy

Speaking of fun indoor activities, few things are more relaxing than binging your favorite show or movie, which is why streaming devices make for great gifts. They’re also relatively budget-friendly and can go for as low as $20 — which is the current price of the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box at Walmart. If you don’t mind spending $20 more, you can also buy the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) at Amazon and Best Buy for $39.99 ($10 off).

Both streaming devices support 4K resolution and offer various Google TV perks, including curated recommendations based on your favorite streaming services. Built-in Chromecast support also means you can easily cast photos, videos, and music onto your TV, or control either device using your voice via Google Assistant. Keep in mind, however, that while both devices support HDR10 and Dolby Digital surround sound, only the 4K Chromecast offers support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box $ 20 Walmart’s Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box offers incredible value for its price, offering recommendations, built-in Chromecast, and Google Assistant integration. It also includes a comfortable remote with four remappable buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Disney Plus, and Paramount Plus. $20 at Walmart

If you have a health-conscious valentine, gifting a smartwatch like the Google Pixel Watch 2 could be an easy win. As our favorite Fitbit-powered smartwatch, the second-gen Pixel Watch can help your giftee keep tabs on a wide range of health and wellness metrics, including both their stress and blood oxygen levels. It also supports Google services such as Gmail, Google Assistant, Google Wallet, and Google Maps. Fortunately, you can pick up the second-gen watch ahead of the holiday starting at $299 ($50 off) at Best Buy and Amazon.

Google Pixel Watch 2 (GPS) $ 300 $ 350 14 % off $ 300 $ 300 $ 350 14 % off The new Google Pixel Watch 2 now achieves a reliable 24 hours on a single charge with the always-on display enabled. It sports a new processor, multipath health sensor, Wear OS 4, and new safety features, all around a substantial update. $300 at Amazon$300 at Best Buy

If you’re working with a tighter budget, you can still gift something similar to the Pixel Watch 2 with the Amazfit Band 7. Like Google’s aforementioned wearable, Amazfit’s budget tracker can keep tabs on your activity levels, sleep, stress, and heart rate. It doesn’t offer Fitbit-powered health features, built-in GPS, or Google apps, but it does offer some nice perks for less than $50 (including an OLED display and Alexa support). Right now, you can get it for $44.99 ($5 off) when you purchase it at Best Buy or Amazon.

Philips Hue’s color-changing bulbs are great gifts for setting the mood, and right now some people can buy a starter kit containing two A19 bulbs and a Philips Hue Bridge at Amazon for $129.99 and Best Buy. Philips Hue’s 800-lumen bulbs offer millions of colors, from warmer shades to bright pink hues. The Bluetooth-enabled LED bulbs are also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Home, so you can schedule and control the lights with your voice. The included Hue Bridge makes them even more versatile, allowing you to control up to 50 lights and easily set up automations.

While we’re on the subject of smart devices, the latest Echo Show 8 is another great gift idea. The 8-inch smart display delivers some excellent sound with spatial audio support, and it boasts some new tricks its predecessor lacked. The latest model, for example, can now act as a Matter controller, Zigbee hub, and a Thread border router, which means you can use it to control a wide array of smart home devices. Along with being a good smart home controller, it also lets you carry out a range of Alexa-enabled tasks while acting as a decent digital photo frame.

Normally $149.99, right now you can buy the Echo Show 8 for $89.99 and get it in time for the holiday from Amazon (if you’re a Prime member) or Best Buy. Amazon is also throwing in a free Sengled smart bulb, which you can either gift or keep for yourself (we won’t tell).

Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 12 is the kind of present that’s just as perfect for your kid as it is for your beau, and right now it’s down to $69.95 ($10 off) at Amazon. You can also buy it as a part of a bundle with a 10-pack of film, a photo album, and a photo holder with a magnet for $79.95 ($10 off) at Best Buy and Walmart.

For an instant camera, the Instax Mini 12 takes some pretty clear wallet-sized photos that look relatively true to life. Though it lacks fancy features found in pricier cameras, it makes up for that with its ease of use, affordability, and a simple yet fun selfie mode. Plus, it comes in a wide assortment of fun colors, from pink and purple to green and blue.

Last-minute digital gifts you can buy on short notice

All Treats Sugarwish gift box $ 25 Sugarwish gift boxes are customizable, so you can choose to include a wide array of sweet and savory treats as well as beverages. The boxes start at $25 and go all the way up to $129.

$25 at Sugarwish

If you want to send something less stereotypical, Sugarwish can add a personal touch to any order with a digital card and an assortment of cookies, candies, popcorn, nuts, and even coffee. Sugarwish gift boxes start at $25 and your giftee will automatically receive both the card and a link to place their order once you’ve made your purchase.

start at $25 and your giftee will automatically receive both the card and a link to place their order once you’ve made your purchase. If you’re not around to split a bottle of wine over dinner, you can make up for it with a subscription to the Eater Wine Club, which starts at $70 a month. Every month, Eater-approved experts will select two to four bottles of wine from around the world just for your giftee. They include wines focused on different themes and seasons, ranging from Azimut Brisat Orange, which can help keep you cool during the summer, to a Nestarec Youngster Rosé that’s sure to add some extra flavor to your meals come the holidays.

Max (monthly subscription) $ 10 Max provides access to shows like The Last of Us, True Detective, and House of the Dragon — as well as films like Barbie and Dune — starting at $9.99 a month. $10 at Max