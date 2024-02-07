New trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One is filled with sound and fury

With two solid films under its belt, Paramount’s A Quiet Place films have really come into their own as a franchise, and even though the novelty of their core conceit has waned over time, the new trailer for director Michael Sarnoski’s upcoming prequel looks pretty damn promising.

After spending two films telling the story of how the Abbott family survived after the sudden arrival of aliens that hunt using their incredibly sensitive hearing, A Quiet Place: Day One shifts its focus to a woman named Sam (Lupita Nyong’o) on the day the creatures first dropped down to Earth. In the film’s new trailer, Sam seems to be one of the millions of New Yorkers who have no idea what to think when they look up one afternoon and see massive fiery objects plummeting down from the sky.

The impact of the crashes and the explosions caused by them are more than enough to send most everyone around Sam into a screaming panic. But it’s the din of the screams that prompts the strange, swift alien creatures to begin ripping through people with terrifying ease, and it’s only because Sam’s trapped under a collapsing bus that she isn’t torn to bits.