Super Bowl 2024: the best ads and movie trailers

It’s Super Bowl time again, which means it’s also time for the Puppy Bowl and Nickelodeon’s slime-filled broadcast. But amid all of that, we’ll have the biggest collection of ads anyone looks forward to watching.

We probably won’t see much in the way of crypto ads, but we probably will see at least some AI ads, and you can bet Apple will be at the ready with a Vision Pro commercial. Of course, companies want to get all the mileage they can out of these frequently big budget commercials, so lots are already out there.

The Kansas City Chiefs are going up against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, February 11th, at 6:30PM ET. It’s been four years since the Chiefs beat the 49ers in 2020’s NFL championship game, and a year since the Chiefs’ victory against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Apple Music-sponsored Usher halftime show should be a big production. Barring any issues with her flight from Tokyo, Taylor Swift will be there watching her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and you can bet many among her legion of fans will tune in as well.