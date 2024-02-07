Super Bowl 2024: the best ads and movie trailers

It’s Super Bowl time again, which means it’s also time for the Puppy Bowl and Nickelodeon’s slime-filled broadcast. But amid all of that, we’ll have the biggest collection of ads anyone looks forward to watching.
We probably won’t see much in the way of crypto ads, but we probably will see at least some AI ads, and you can bet Apple will be at the ready with a Vision Pro commercial. Of course, companies want to get all the mileage they can out of these frequently big budget commercials, so lots are already out there.
Microsoft released a Copilot AI ad for “the big game.” Google has one for the Pixel phone’s AI-powered Guided Frame camera accessibility feature. I’m conflicted about Patrick Stewart singing along to Creed’s “Higher,” but Paramount Plus’ Super Bowl commercial is probably a net good.
The Kansas City Chiefs are going up against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, February 11th, at 6:30PM ET. It’s been four years since the Chiefs beat the 49ers in 2020’s NFL championship game, and a year since the Chiefs’ victory against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Apple Music-sponsored Usher halftime show should be a big production. Barring any issues with her flight from Tokyo, Taylor Swift will be there watching her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and you can bet many among her legion of fans will tune in as well.
CBS is broadcasting the Super Bowl this year, but you can also catch it on Paramount Plus. The streaming service handled its recent exclusive playoffs game surprisingly well, so things look good going into this game, but it’ll probably be a while before anyone thinks streaming is solid enough to ditch the old, reliable ways of over-the-air broadcast.
The AI-powered Guided Frame feature that debuted on the Pixel 7 describes what’s in the selfie camera’s frame. In this Google commercial (audio descriptions version here) for Super Bowl 2024, director Adam Morse, who is blind, attempts to show how a person with low vision might experience it.
When I was still watching reruns of Star Trek: The Next Generation twice a week on UPN in high school and listening to Creed’s Human Clay album on repeat (to my shame), I never saw those two things colliding.
But here we are, and as conflicted as I feel about this Paramount Plus Super Bowl ad’s mash-up, I’m calling it a net good.
- What do Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Jason Momoa have in common?
Well, as of a couple of days ago, they’ve all sung about T-Mobile for a Super Bowl ad. Is it a good commercial? That depends on how much you liked Scrubs.
BMW’s i5 electric sedan Super Bowl commercial makes good use of Walken, who forever seems like a good sport.
It’s hard to know how close this ad is to showing what it’s like moving through the world while being Walken, but the constant barrage of impressions from random people feels right.
Microsoft’s Super Bowl ad focuses on the idea of using AI to be creative. It walks a fine line between empowering people to create images they’d previously need to be skilled in and concerns over AI replacing jobs — particularly in the creative industry. Microsoft is using this minute-long commercial to highlight the company’s new Copilot mobile apps for iOS and Android. But it’s all part of a broader AI effort at Microsoft that you can read about here.
Apple Music has posted the trailer for its Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show — and I have to say, it has gotten me pretty pumped for Usher’s performance.