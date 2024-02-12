The biggest movie trailers and release dates in 2024

What new movies are coming out of Hollywood in 2024? Studios are still catching up after last year’s strikes ground production and deal-making to a halt, and a number of new films hitting theaters this year had their release dates pushed back due to the strikes, including Dune: Part Two (February 28th on IMAX, March 1st in all theaters), Challengers (April 26th), Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26th), Venom 3 (November 8th), Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (May 24th), and others.

2024’s slate started the year slowly, with no single film cracking the $100 million mark in the domestic box office in January, according to Gower Street Analytics. Only Wonka and Mean Girls were able to crack $50 million.

Movies that could bring more people to theaters this year include big-name sequels like Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (May 24th), Inside Out 2 (June 14th), Despicable Me 4 (July 3rd), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (September 6th), The Karate Kid (December 13th), and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King (both December 20th).