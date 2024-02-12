The biggest movie trailers and release dates in 2024

What new movies are coming out of Hollywood in 2024? Studios are still catching up after last year’s strikes ground production and deal-making to a halt, and a number of new films hitting theaters this year had their release dates pushed back due to the strikes, including Dune: Part Two (February 28th on IMAX, March 1st in all theaters), Challengers (April 26th), Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26th), Venom 3 (November 8th), Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (May 24th), and others.
2024’s slate started the year slowly, with no single film cracking the $100 million mark in the domestic box office in January, according to Gower Street Analytics. Only Wonka and Mean Girls were able to crack $50 million.
Movies that could bring more people to theaters this year include big-name sequels like Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (May 24th), Inside Out 2 (June 14th), Despicable Me 4 (July 3rd), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (September 6th), The Karate Kid (December 13th), and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King (both December 20th).
Here are the biggest movie release dates and trailers set for 2024 and beyond:
TODAY, 12:40 AM UTCThe new Twisters trailer is a storm chaser’s dream.
Warner Bros. first Twister movie was very much a public service announcement about how dangerous running towards tornadoes can be. But that message seems to have been lost on everyone in the first trailer for director Lee Isaac Chung’s upcoming sequel Twisters due out July 19th.
TODAY, 12:29 AM UTC
The first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is one big joke about Marvel’s past
It's going to take something special to get people as hyped for Marvel's movies as they used to be, and the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine — the studio's first R-rated cape flick — makes it seem like it has just the thing.
In the new trailer, it’s unclear how much time has passed for Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and his partner Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) since the end of Deadpool 2, or even if they’re exactly the same versions of those characters who appeared in that film. But when armored troops from Loki’s Time Variance Authority show up looking for Deadpool, he isn’t exactly surprised to see them or to be whisked away through a portal.
- Haven’t you heard? Film props are the hottest new luxury collectibles.
There have always been collectors passionate about owning pieces of their favorite films, but in recent years, the business of buying and selling movie props has become an entirely different ballgame.
It might seem silly to liken film props to the kinds of luxury goods that fetch thousands at auctions. But for the people featured in director Juan Pablo Reinoso’s new documentary Mad Props (in select theaters February 23rd), the prop-collecting life couldn’t be more serious.
New trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One is filled with sound and fury
With two solid films under its belt, Paramount's A Quiet Place films have really come into their own as a franchise, and even though the novelty of their core conceit has waned over time, the new trailer for director Michael Sarnoski's upcoming prequel looks pretty damn promising.
After spending two films telling the story of how the Abbott family survived after the sudden arrival of aliens that hunt using their incredibly sensitive hearing, A Quiet Place: Day One shifts its focus to a woman named Sam (Lupita Nyong’o) on the day the creatures first dropped down to Earth. In the film’s new trailer, Sam seems to be one of the millions of New Yorkers who have no idea what to think when they look up one afternoon and see massive fiery objects plummeting down from the sky.
- Aldis Hodge’s Parallel Forest remake looks like a haunting take on the multiverse.
In Chinese director Lei Zheng’s 2019 film Parallel Forest, a grieving mother’s spiral into depression following the death of her son takes a strange turn when she encounters an alternate reality version of herself.
And from the looks of Parallel, Vertical Entertainment’s upcoming remake starring brothers Aldis and Edwin Hodge, and Danielle Deadwyler, the new film’s going to be just as haunting as the original when it hits theaters on February 23rd.
Jan 29The OG Ghostbusters MVPs would like a word.
Honestly, nobody really seems all that excited in the latest trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. But it’s about damn time Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts — the original movie’s real MVPs — really got a chance to flex their ghost busting skills front and center.
Jan 26
Monkey Man’s new trailer feels like a warning shot fired at John Wick
For the past few years, Lionsgate has dominated the stylish, hyper-choreographed, bullet-hole-ridden action-thriller genre with a steady stream of John Wick movies as well as a spinoff series. But the first trailer for Universal and Monkeypaw's Monkey Man from director Dev Patel makes it seem like a glorious challenge to viewers to understand how much bigger, wilder, and more visually inspired these kinds of movies can be.
Set on the streets of modern-day Mumbai, Monkey Man tells the story of a man named Kid (Patel), an ex-con whose return to society is a brutal reminder of how India’s caste system keeps poor, vulnerable people trapped in cycles of violence and systemic poverty. Kid has fond memories of an idyllic childhood being raised by his loving mother (Adithi Kalkunte), who amazed him with stories about Hanuman. But as an adult, Kid’s life is defined by the drudgery of working as an underpaid waiter and the fear of existing in a society where sociopathic elites are free to skirt the law with ease.
Jan 25Now that you’ve seen The Boy and the Heron, it’s time for the girl, her mom, and the parrot.
Much in the same way Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron was a poetic and fantastical rumination on living with grief, A24’s Tuesday from director Daina O. Pusic seems like the sort of movie that’s going to hit you right in the heart when it debuts sometime in the nearish future.
Jan 23The theater’s dyin’, Cloud.
Before there was Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth there was Advent Children, a CG movie that served as a sequel to the original game from 1997. It’s a bit of a, let’s say, acquired taste, but if you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, Square Enix is bringing it to select US theaters on February 21st and 22nd.
- Oh my science, Molli and Max in the Future looks like a good time.
In a year that’s going to be filled with dazzlingly slick and flashy sci-fi features, Level 33 Entertainment’s Molli and Max in the Future from director Michael Lukk Litwak looks like it’s going to stand out for its cleverly practical effects and unhinged vision of the future when it hits theaters on Februrary 9th.
- She Is Conann, and she will have her barbaric revenge.
You can still see shades of author Robert E. Howard’s Conan the Barbarian in French experimental director Bertrand Mandico’s newest film She Is Conann.
But basically everything about the black and white, 35mm epic’s new trailer makes it look like one of the most inspired takes on the classic Conan myth. The film hits theaters on February 2nd.
- The excruciatingly long wait for Julio Torres’ Problemista is almost over.
A24’s Problemista from writer / director / star Julio Torres was one of the many films whose debut was waylaid by last year’s multiple entertainment strikes.
But it’s a day full of new possibilities including, but not limited to: Problemista now hitting select theaters on March 1st before it gets a wider release on March 22nd.
Jan 11Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Amy Winehouse biopic looks like a rough ride.
Singer Amy Winehouse’s story was as short and tragic as her music was utterly beautiful.
But watching the new trailer for StudioCanal / Focus Feature’s Back to Black from director Sam Taylor-Johnson, it’s hard not to get the sense that the biopic might come across rather tone deaf and gawker-y when it hits theaters on April 12th in the US, and May 10th in the US.
Jan 10The girls (Godzilla and King Kong) are fighting in The New Empire’s latest Japanese trailer
The next time someone asks you what your personal Roman empire is, point them to this Japanese trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and let them witness this beautiful madness for themselves.
- Lisa Frankenstein’s new trailer summarizes the movie in under three minutes.
The latest trailer for director Zelda Williams’ Lisa Frankenstein might not spark joy for people who were looking forward to seeing it in theaters for themselves. But for the folks who love it when trailers essentially give them the entire gist of a film in just a few minutes, you’re in a treat.
Dec 19, 2023“Revenge gets ripped.”
That’s the incredible tagline for the upcoming A24 movie Love Lies Bleeding. Directed by Rose Glass, it stars Kristen Stewart as a gym manager who falls for a bodybuilder (Katy O’Brian), and the two, naturally, get pulled into a dark criminal underworld. You can check it out in theaters on March 8th, 2024.
Dec 13, 2023
America is on the brink in the first trailer for Alex Garland’s Civil War
The next film from director Alex Garland looks like quite the action-packed dystopia. A24 just released the first trailer for Civil War, which is set in a near-future version of the US that is, as you can probably guess, in the midst of a violent civil war, with forces from Texas and California making their way to the White House. It's hard to glean too many story details from the trailer, but it features a small group attempting to infiltrate a heavily fortified Washington, DC. It also features the tagline "all empires fall," so you know things aren't going so well.
Civil War stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, and Stephen McKinley Henderson, alongside Nick Offerman as the president and frequent Garland collaborator Sonoya Mizuno. Garland is coming off last year’s folk horror film Men, and his previous work includes Ex Machina, the FX series Devs, and an adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer’s Annihilation. On Civil War, he serves as both writer and director.
Dec 12, 2023The beautiful nightmare that is Dune: Part Two draws closer.
We’re still a few months out from Denis Villeneuve’s second Dune feature, but the film’s latest trailer should help with any and all spice-related cravings you might be dealing with right now.
Dec 1, 2023
Furiosa’s first trailer teases the origins of one of the Mad Max saga’s best characters
Mad Max: Fury Road had a lot of fantastic things going for it, but few shined quite as brilliantly as Charlize Theron's tough-as-nails take on Imperator Furiosa. The character was a testament to how many more fascinating stories George Miller could dream up for his beloved apocalyptic franchise. And while Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's eponymous antihero might look a bit different in the Fury Road spin-off's first trailer, it seems like the movie is going to over-deliver on everything Miller's fans have been waiting for.
Set in a hellish future where traditional societies have collapsed, and precious natural resources like water are scare, Furiosa tells the story of how a much younger version of Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) is forced to fight for her life after she’s kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers by the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).
Nov 29, 2023Can you feeeel time slipping down your spine?
In about a year’s time, there’s a very strong chance a lot of us are going to be buying tickets for Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 from director Jeff Fowler, and getting hyped as hell to see Shadow live and learn on the big screen. IYKYK.
Nov 15, 2023
Madame Web’s first trailer will leave you wondering what the hell is going on
The idea of Sony actually following through with its plans to make a standalone Spider-Man spinoff movie about the elderly clairvoyant hero Madame Web has always been a little hard to believe. But the film's new trailer is the surest sign yet that Madame Web is definitely coming to theaters.
Seemingly set in a chunk of Sony’s spider-centric multiverse where neither Peter Parker nor Miles Morales are a big deal, Madame Web chronicles the origin story of Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a paramedic whose chance encounter with death while saving someone on the job leaves her with the ability to predict the future. At first, in the trailer, Cassandra can’t make heads or tails of what it means when she vividly envisions how scenarios around her might play out only for her to then realize that the things she’s seen haven’t happened yet.
Nov 13, 2023
The Garfield Movie’s new trailer will put you in a real Monday kind of mood
Chris Pratt's turn as Mario worked because Illumination and Nintendo took care to make sure The Super Mario Bros. Movie's red-hatted plumber sounded distinct yet enough like Charles Martinet's take on the character to pass the smell test. For fans of Jim Davis' Garfield comics, there was hope that Columbia might take a similar approach with The Garfield Movie, its new animated feature from director Mark Dindal starring Pratt as the eponymous orange cat. But from the sounds of The Garfield Movie's new trailer, Pratt might be playing the lasagna-obsessed cat very straight.
Along with detailing how he first met his human, The Garfield Movie will tell the story of how Garfield’s life is turned upside down when he learns that his father Vic (Samuel L. Jackson) is still alive and roaming the world as a railway cat. Life looks pretty sweet for Garfield, dog Odie, and Jon in their cozy, lasagna-filled home. But when Garfield and Odie end up far from home and lost, they unexpectedly cross paths with Vic, and the grizzled old tom’s street sense is the one thing that can guide them back to Jon.
Nov 10, 2023
Disney delays Deadpool 3 and other Marvel films as actors strike ends
Disney has pushed back the release of Deadpool 3 from May 3rd, 2024, to July 26th, Deadline reports, days after a tentative deal was reached to end the actors strike. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production will resume on the film in the next couple of weeks in London, where Marvel and Disney have paid to keep the film's sets intact while production was on hold.
It’s one of several Marvel Studios films to see their release dates change like falling dominos. Captain America: Brave New World, which had originally been due to release on July 26th, 2024, will now instead release on February 14th, 2025, and Blade has been pushed back from that date to November 7th, 2025. Finally, Thunderbolts has been delayed from December 20th, 2024, to July 25th, 2025.
Nov 9, 2023Smells like teen spirit.
The upcoming sequel to Pixar’s Inside Out explores the scariest thing of all: teenage emotions. You can get a taste of that in the new teaser trailer, which introduces a new character named Anxiety, played by Maya Hawke. Inside Out 2 hits theaters in June 2024.
Nov 2, 2023
Humanity is on the run in the first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Things aren't looking so good for humanity in the first teaser trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The fourth movie in the modern version of the franchise, Kingdom takes place several generations after the last film — 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes — when a new leader has taken charge of the apes as they assert themselves as the dominant force on the planet. That leaves little room for humans, of course, who spend most of the trailer either cowering or running.
Here’s the official description: