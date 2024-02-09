Release dates and trailers for the biggest streaming movies and TV shows in 2024

The big-spending golden age of streaming is over, and as 2024 begins, services like Netflix, Disney, and Prime Video are cutting back production, raising prices, and piling on ads. Still, even if there aren’t quite as many new shows and movies to add to your binge-watching menu as the past few years, there will still be some worth waiting for.
And even after a merger or two (with rumors of more to come), the list of streaming platforms is still long, including Netflix, Hulu, Paramount Plus, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Peacock, Max, and a few others.
The new releases to look forward to include things like Constellation (Apple TV Plus, February 21st), Avatar: The Last Airbender (February 22nd, Netflix), The Regime (Max, March 3rd), Palm Royale (Apple TV Plus, March 20th), Fallout (April 12th, Prime Video), as well as new seasons or spinoffs of popular shows like Bridgerton, The Rings of Power, Yellowstone, The Mandalorian, Hacks, The Traitors, and many others.
Here are release dates, teaser info, and trailers for all the streaming movies and TV shows we’ll be watching in 2024:
TODAY, Two hours ago
Peacock will stream the Chinese adaptation of The Three-Body Problem
Another adaptation of Liu Cixin's The Three-Body Problem will be streaming for English audiences. While Netflix's 3 Body Problem is set to premiere on March 21st, today, Peacock announced that it has acquired rights to the original Chinese adaptation, dubbed simply Three-Body. And it's coming very soon — the series premieres on February 10th.
Three-Body was produced by Tencent and originally premiered in China last year, and the Peacock version will be available in the original Chinese with English subtitles. Given that they’re adaptations, 3 Body Problem and Three-Body will follow the same story, but the Chinese adaptation appears to be much more expansive; it spans 30 episodes in total, compared to eight episodes for the Netflix series.
Feb 7
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film is coming to Disney Plus
Disney has won the streaming competition for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film. This afternoon the company announced that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will be available exclusively on the service starting March 15th.
This is being billed as “the concert film in its entirety for the first time,” since this version will include “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs that weren’t part of the theatrical film or the video-on-demand rental, which itself tacked on several bonus tracks.
Feb 6Netflix continues to build out its 2024 lineup.
The streamer has been slowly revealing its slate of streaming TV and films, and now the focus is on Korea — a market where Netflix is investing quite a bit. Among this year’s Korean originals are new seasons of Squid Game, Sweet Home, and Hellbound; the historical drama Uprising, co-written by Oldboy’s Park Chan-wook; and a reality show where influencers compete “to find the one true content creator who generates the biggest buzz — by any means necessary.”
- True Detective: Night Country’s next episode is debuting a little early.
Because Super Bowl LVIII is going to have more than a few TV watchers occupied this upcoming Sunday evening, the next episode of True Detective: Night Country will now debut on Friday February 9th at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.
Feb 5Apple TV Plus’ run of sci-fi looks to continue in 2024.
The company just released its streaming lineup for the year, and it includes the haunting astronaut thriller Constellation (February 21st), a second season of The Big Door Prize (April 24th), and an adaptation of Dark Matter (May 8th). Unfortunately it looks like fans of Silo, Severance, and Hello Tomorrow will have to be patient.
- In the new trailer for Apple’s next Peanuts movie, it’s finally Franklin’s turn to be the star.
As big a deal as it was when Franklin became the first Black Peanuts character (in the wake of Martin Luther King’s assassination, mind you), it’s been rare to see him really meaningfully involved in the lives of Charlie Brown and his other friends.
But after years of being a essentially background character, Franklin’s about to get his due in an all-new Apple TV Plus animated special out February 16th.
Feb 1A brief taste of Squid Game season 2.
Netflix just revealed its upcoming slate for both TV shows and movies, and arguably the biggest reveal was that season two of Squid Game would premiere later in 2024. As part of the announcement, we got a handful of images from the new season — though there are still no real details on what the story will entail.
Jan 30Amazon’s Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy is coming to cure what ails you.
It feels like it’s only a matter of time until Amazon really starts pushing itself as a full-on healthcare provider for its millions of Prime subscribers.
In the meantime, though, the mega store / streaming platform’s gearing up for the February 23rd launch of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, which feels a lot like the kind of show you’d check out while waiting in a doctor’s office.
Jan 24The new Avatar’s not the only thing hitting Netflix this February.
Obviously, Netflix’s new live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender is going to be one of the streamer’s bigger releases folks are talking about next month. But along with all the elemental bending, with movies like Ready Player One and Everything Everywhere All at Once are also headed to the platform.
Jan 23
Netflix’s new Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer has cute critters and dramatic battles
We're about a month away from the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix, which can only mean one thing: it's time for a trailer.
This clip is focused almost entirely on setting up Aang (played by Gordon Cormier) — the titular Avatar — as a young hero preparing to, well, save the world. It’s full of dramatic lines, some cool special effects, and at least one very cute critter. If nothing else, the trailer makes it seem like the live-action series will be a good entry point for newcomers who haven’t seen the animated series.
Jan 22Rick and Morty season 8 is still a ways out, but here’s another taste of The Anime.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the eighth season isn’t scheduled to premiere until 2024 .
But in the meantime, it seems that all of the show’s previous seasons are now on Max to stream, and this new clip from Rick and Morty: The Anime make it seem like it might be worth a watch when it debuts sometime this year.
Jan 22
You’ll be able to watch The Marvels on Disney Plus very soon
The Marvels starts streaming on Disney Plus on February 7th, nearly three months after it had the lowest-grossing box-office debut in MCU history. This may give the Nia DaCosta-directed action-adventure film starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani a chance at a new life since it can tap into the built-in audience of other titles featuring its stars, including Ms. Marvel, WandaVision, and of course, Captain Marvel.
It grossed about $84.5 million domestically and $121.6 million internationally (for a combined total of $206 million), according to Box Office MoJo.
Jan 22Here’s the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s third and final season.
Disney announced the Clone Wars spinoff’s renewal during its Celebration event last spring, and now fans can actually see it before it premieres on Disney Plus with three episodes starting February 21st.
Emperor Palpatine, Dr. Royce Hemlock, and Asajj Ventress make an appearance in this preview of the series that follows the vagabonding Clone Force 99’s movements after refusing to obey Order 66.
Jan 17Netflix is getting a bunch of classic movies.
First up in the “Milestone Movies” collection are some films from 1974, including Blazing Saddles, The Great Gatsby, and Chinatown.
Movies from 1984, 1994, 2004 will come to Netflix in April, July, and October, respectively, Netflix says in a press release.
Jan 12The premiere of Pokémon Horizons on Netflix just got a little further away.
It was a fine day when Netflix announced that PokémonHorizons’ English dub was finally set to hit Netflix this upcoming February, but it looks like we’re actually going to be waiting until March 7th to hang out with Liko and Sprigatito in Paldea.
Jan 11Masters of the Universe: Revolution pits technology against magic in its new trailer.
Netflix’s last He-Man animated series from Powerhouse and producer Kevin Smith was more of a sword and sorcery sort of situation.
But everything about Masters of the Universe: Revolution’s new trailer from the arrival of Hordak (Keith David) to Skeletor’s (Mark Hamill) cybernetic body makes it look like the new show’s going center a war between magic and technology when it drops on January 25th.
Jan 10NASCAR is ready for its Drive to Survive moment.
While Netflix is starting to do live sports, this isn’t that (at least not yet, anyway). While the Drive to Survive series that boosted F1’s popularity in the US won’t be back until February, NASCAR and Netflix have released a trailer for Full Speed, a very similar behind-the-scenes docuseries following stock car drivers.
It promises access to 16 drivers and teams through last year’s playoffs across five 45-minute episodes, including Ryan Blaney, known gamer Ross Chastain, known gamer moment haver Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, and others.
Jan 9
The Mandalorian and Grogu are getting a movie
After three seasons on Disney Plus, Din Djarin and his adorable protege are heading to the big screen. Today, Lucasfilm announced that a movie based on The Mandalorian was in the works, with production starting in 2024 and series creator Jon Favreau as director. Favreau will also be serving as producer alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars mainstay Dave Filoni. The film is called, fittingly, The Mandalorian & Grogu.Read Article >
That’s about all we have to go on right now. There are no details on when the movie will take place or any hints at a plot. In a statement, Kennedy said simply that “this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.” Here’s a piece of teaser art to get your Star Wars juices flowing:
Jan 8The final season of a TV show? I’ve seen stranger things.
The fifth (and final) chapter of the Stranger Things saga is officially underway. Netflix confirmed that season 5 of the retro sci-fi series is in production starting today, though that’s about all we know about it right now (aside from the casting of Linda Hamilton). In the meantime, you can stare at this cast photo in hopes of sussing out some clues.
- Looks like a certain werewolf is coming to Arcane season two.
The new teaser for the second season of Netflix’s Arcane doesn’t really say all that much about what we can expect when the show returns this November. But it definitely makes it seem like League of Legends’ Warwick will finally make his small screen debut, which could mean some very interesting things are in store for Vander.
- Mike Judge’s new show looks like a cross between Celebrity Death Match and NPR.
It’s always interesting when live-action filmmakers decide to get into stop-motion animation.
But watching the first trailer for Peacock’s upcoming series In The Know (out January 25th) from Mike Judge, it’s hard to say whether you’re meant to be laughing at the digs at public radio or the straight man celebrity guest appearances.
Jan 4
Killers of the Flower Moon starts streaming on Apple TV Plus next week
Martin Scorsese's crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon will be available to stream on Apple TV Plus on January 12th. The film first premiered in theaters last October and debuted digitally in December as part of Apple's collaboration with Paramount.
Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon (based on the novel by David Grann) is a three-and-a-half-hour epic that follows a series of murders of the Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma after oil was discovered on tribal land. The movie stars Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, and Robert De Niro and has received waves of positive reviews so far from critics and viewers alike.
Dec 7, 2023Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith are going to get through this rough patch together.
20th Century Fox’s original Mr. & Mrs. Smith only showed a bit of its titular operatives’ secretive backstories before the film’s plot sent them off running for their lives.
But the latest teaser for Amazon’s upcoming adaptation starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine makes it seems like the series is going to dig way deeper into the couple’s interiority as they mow down fleets of fellow trained killers.
Nov 17, 2023Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama’s Sand Land is coming to Hulu.
Last year, Bandai Namco announced it would turn a short story by Toriyama into an entire Sand Land franchise. The Sand Land movie has already been released in Japan, we saw a trailer for the game during Summer Game Fest, and next spring Sand Land: The Series will “build upon the movie’s original universe” with a new anime on Hulu.
Hulu’s Animayhem booth will highlight this show along with Undead Unluck, Tokyo Revengers, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War at the Anime NYC convention this weekend.
Oct 23, 2023
Amazon’s live-action Fallout series will start streaming in 2024
Amazon has yet to release a public trailer for its highly anticipated Fallout series, but at least we now know when it'll arrive on our TV screens. The streaming giant has revealed that Fallout — a live-action adaptation of Bethesda's popular RPG video game franchise — will premiere on April 12th, 2024, exclusively via Prime Video.
The announcement was made on October 23rd, otherwise known to Fallout fans as “Fallout Day” — the in-game date that marks the beginning of the Great War that turns the world into an irradiated nuclear wasteland. Bethesda’s executive producer and game director Todd Howard is an executive producer on the series, which stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Aaron Moten (Emancipation), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), and Sarita Choudhury (Homeland).