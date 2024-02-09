Release dates and trailers for the biggest streaming movies and TV shows in 2024

The big-spending golden age of streaming is over, and as 2024 begins, services like Netflix, Disney, and Prime Video are cutting back production, raising prices, and piling on ads. Still, even if there aren’t quite as many new shows and movies to add to your binge-watching menu as the past few years, there will still be some worth waiting for.

And even after a merger or two (with rumors of more to come), the list of streaming platforms is still long, including Netflix, Hulu, Paramount Plus, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Peacock, Max, and a few others.

The new releases to look forward to include things like Constellation (Apple TV Plus, February 21st), Avatar: The Last Airbender (February 22nd, Netflix), The Regime (Max, March 3rd), Palm Royale (Apple TV Plus, March 20th), Fallout (April 12th, Prime Video), as well as new seasons or spinoffs of popular shows like Bridgerton, The Rings of Power, Yellowstone, The Mandalorian, Hacks, The Traitors, and many others.