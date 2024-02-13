Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Amazon Prime Video drops Dolby Vision and Atmos unless you pay extra

Amazon Prime Video drops Dolby Vision and Atmos unless you pay extra

/

Confirmed: they’re now only available on the ad-free tier that costs an extra $2.99 per month.

By Sean Hollister, a senior editor and founding member of The Verge who covers gadgets, games, and toys. He spent 15 years editing the likes of CNET, Gizmodo, and Engadget.

Share this story

Illustration showing Amazon’s logo on a black, orange, and tan background, formed by outlines of the letter “A.”
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Amazon has confirmed it’s not a mistake — your Amazon Prime Video subscription no longer includes Dolby Vision HDR or Dolby Atmos surround sound. That’s on top of the ads that Amazon injected into the service on January 29th. Now, when you pay $2.99 a month to remove those ads, you can get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos back as well.

That’s the word from 4KFilme, which discovered that their smart TVs from Sony, LG, and Samsung were now displaying content in HDR10 with Dolby Digital 5.1 as opposed to the higher fidelity options they’d enjoyed previously.

Amazon spokesperson Katie Barker confirms to The Verge that it’s a deliberate move: “Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos capabilities are only available on the ad free option, on relevant titles.”

While price hikes are no longer remotely unusual in the streaming video space, where Netflix now charges $22.99 a month for its 4K tier, it’s a bit harder to compare Amazon’s prices to Netflix.

Amazon Prime Video was originally only available as part of an overarching Amazon Prime subscription — I have Amazon Prime because I primarily pay $15 a month or $139 a year to get free two-day, one-day, and same-day shipping. Now I’d have to pay an extra 18 percent to get the full Rings of Power experience without ads and in full fidelity.

Prime Video is also available as an $8.99-per-month standalone subscription; if you subscribe that way and add $2.99 per month, it’s more like a 28 percent price hike.

If you prefer ads, Prime Video’s $8.99-per-month is a dollar less than Disney Plus with ads at $9.99 per month, though Netflix currently offers its 1080p service with ads at $6.99 per month.

More from this stream Streaming services keep getting more expensive: all the latest price increases

See all 28 stories