The future of Xbox: all the news on Microsoft’s strategy shift

Following a steady stream of rumors about exclusive games moving to rival platforms, and possible new hardware, Microsoft is finally going to set the record straight on its future Xbox plans. The company is releasing a video on February 15th in which Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, head of Xbox game studios Matt Booty, and Xbox president Sarah Bond will address “updates on the Xbox business.” That sounds pretty dull and vague, but given all of the confusion and consternation about Xbox’s rumored plans, it’s likely we’ll hear some very important details as the company shifts its strategy away from traditional consoles and exclusives. Keep up with all of the latest developments right here.