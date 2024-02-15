The first X-Men ‘97 trailer is a return to the days of mutant supremacy

Marvel’s larger X-Men brand has evolved a lot during the almost 30 years since X-Men: The Animated Series went off the air, but the first trailer for Disney Plus’ new X-Men ‘97 show from executive producer Beau DeMayo will take you right back to the good old days when mutants reigned supreme.

Picking up right after the events of X-Men: The Animated Series’ finale, X-Men ‘97 is set to continue the stories of all the mutants Charles Xavier left behind when he departed Earth to journey to the Shi’ar homeworld. In the new trailer, it’s clear that all of Xavier’s former students are still reeling from the loss of their beloved mentor, but even after all the times mutants have saved the world, humanity still hates their kind and is dead set on wiping the X-gene off the face of the Earth.