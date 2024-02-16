The shine comes off the Vision Pro

The return window is up for the folks who bought an Apple Vision Pro on day one, and a lot of folks have said they’re returning their $3,500 headset. The reasons why, and what Apple might need to do to fix them, say a lot about the state of headsets. Also saying a lot about the state of headsets? Mark Zuckerberg, who is apparently a gadget reviewer now!

On this episode of The Vergecast, we discuss the reaction to the Vision Pro, Zuckerberg’s review, and the differing strategies for making face computers a reality. Then, we talk about some breaking news on the future of Xbox and a lot of new AI launches from Google and OpenAI. Finally, we do a lightning round of other stories in the news before getting totally derailed complaining about Super Bowl streaming. Oh, and if you need a new test track for spatial audio, The Verge’s Nilay Patel has you covered.

