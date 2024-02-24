MWC 2024: all the phones, wearables, and gadgets announced in Barcelona

It’s that time of year again. Mobile World Congress is returning to Barcelona, where it’ll fill the halls of the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via convention center from February 26th to February 29th.

The trade show bills itself as “the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem” with tens of thousands of attendees from manufacturers, mobile operators, and other companies.

From a consumer tech perspective, in practice, this means smartphone and other mobile device launches. Expect Chinese giants like Xiaomi and Honor to use the show as a venue to bring their domestic phones to a global audience, while others like OnePlus and HMD could have all-new devices to show off. And we wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few flashy concept devices shown off for good measure, even if many will be destined to stay in the lab.